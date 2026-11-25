Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — whose self-interested and lax enforcement of export controls against Nvidia is at the center of the monumental scandal — is the subject of ongoing, damning leaks, a sign of deepening frustration with him inside the Trump administration. His ongoing tenure, which appears against the odds of the normal Washington scandal-to-resignation life cycle, is due to Trump’s apparent satisfaction with Lutnick’s behavior outside of his official actions as Commerce Secretary. How the Trump-Lutnick relationship has played out lays bare the rampant corruption that defines the second Trump presidency.

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