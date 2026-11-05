Americans Brought Their Righteous Anger Toward Big Tech Oligarchs and Data Centers Straight To the Ballot Box

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Americans Voted Down Data Centers in Every Single Ballot Measure Except One

I’ve been chronicling the swelling backlash toward data center construction in communities across America — and how we thought it might translate into some losses for some Republicans in the midterms — in this evening newsletter for months, as regular readers will know.

The righteous outrage that Americans across the political spectrum feel toward Big Tech oligarchs coming in and draining crucial water supplies in their communities, polluting their air and driving up the costs of basic necessities — like electricity — was overwhelmingly apparent at the voting booth. Voters rejected data centers both literally and figuratively in dozens of races across the nation.

Let’s start with the literal backlash.

There were 41 data center-related ballot measures that were up for a vote on Tuesday across 10 different states. They offered voters a chance to decide whether to allow data center development in their communities OR to put restrictions on data center construction in a handful of different ways. They included moratoria on new construction and forcing tech companies to cover the cost of updates to the electrical grid to run them, to name a few.

According to results that were gathered by Ballotpedia, Americans voted against data centers in every one of those cases except one; a single measure on the ballot in North Dakota to “require additional review before city approval of industrial developments, including data centers” was rejected by voters in Harwood, North Dakota.

Of the 41 total ballot measures, 21 were on the ballot in Ohio, according to Ballotpedia, a RedBud Consulting tracker and a CNBC analysis. Ohio has emerged as a key battleground for the issue, but voters were asked to weigh in on data centers in a handful of other important states as well. Per CNBC:

Communities in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, New Jersey, Nevada and Wisconsin also went to the polls to weigh in on the issue, according to Ballotpedia, and data centers were a key motivating factor for voters in matters up and down the ballot. In a CNBC Voter Poll, 56% of voters said data centers were a crucial or major factor in their decision, with Democrats ranking the issue higher than Republicans.

The ballot proposals were mostly hyper-local. In New Jersey, for example, residents of Cumberland County rejected a ballot measure that asked voters whether there is “support for data centers in Downe Township” 87% to 13%. Voters in Oxford County, Maine approved a “180-day moratorium on data center development and permitting” in their county 76% to 24%. Voters in Morgan, Illinois approved a measure that advised county officials “to impose restrictions on building and operating data centers” in their community with a whopping 88% approval. The measure-by-measure breakdown from Ballotpedia is fascinating and worth perusing if you are into that sort of thing.

And it wasn’t just ballot measures. Democratic candidates who made data center moratoria or regulations a key campaign issue won major races in Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia and Texas. I’ll unpack that next.

Dems Who Opposed Data Centers Won in Races Across the Country

Republicans found themselves in a hard place this cycle on a number of issues because of President Trump’s agenda and messaging. But the president’s deep unwillingness to speak with any level of nuance about the near-universal opposition to Big Tech ruining local communities via data centers — all because he is in bed with tech industry billionaires who funded his campaign and his ballroom and his inauguration, among other things — was especially damaging for Republican candidates.

Democrats facing tough odds in red and purple states were able to harness Americans’ bipartisan indignation about data center construction and pull off historic wins. This was true across Senate races, House races and down-ballot local and state-level races as well.

Take Ohio, for example. Ohio not only had almost two dozen data center-related measures on the ballot this week, but data centers were a major factor in the statewide races for governor and for filling the remaining two years on Vice President JD Vance’s Senate seat there. I’ve written about the Sherrod Brown-Jon Husted data center drama pretty extensively, but Democrat Brown made his opposition to rampant data center construction one of, if not the, focus of his campaign. His attack ads against Husted primarily focused on the Republican’s years-long championing of data center construction in the state when he served as lieutenant governor. And Husted even tried to use his position in the Senate — he was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill Vance’s seat — to pass legislation that would help him out on the campaign trail on the data center issue. Senate Dems did not fall for it.

But that’s just one example. Brown beat Husted on Tuesday, flipping a crucial Senate seat. And Amy Acton beat Vivek Ramaswamy to secure the governor’s mansion 52% to 44%. While there were a million other issues plaguing Ramaswamy’s campaign (yes, that ad) Acton campaigned on a promise to place a “conditional moratorium” on data centers to ensure tech companies cover the cost of utilities and, if data centers are built in Ohio, to “exclusively build with union labor.”

The situation was similar in Texas. There the Democrat who unseated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott campaigned on the fact that Abbott was to blame for the widespread and rampant construction of data centers across the state, arguing Abbott placed the interests of Big Tech ahead of Texans. That is not the only reason Gina Hinojosa won the race, but Abbott himself recognized his support for data center construction was a painful vulnerability for him. In the months leading up to the election he announced a pause on new data center projects being able to connect to the state’s power grid and Attorney General Ken Paxton backed the plan as part of his failed Senate bid.

In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigned on her plan to not just place new restrictions on Big Tech, but also a moratorium on data center construction. She flipped the governor’s mansion with 54% of the vote.

Data center opposition impacted some key House races as well, per Politico:

In the House, Rep. Gabe Evans (R-Colo.) lost in a race where data centers featured prominently. And Democrat Justin Pearson, running in a red district in Tennessee, well outperformed expectations after making data center pollution in Memphis the centerpiece of his campaign. He is on track to lose by less than 2 percentage points in a newly redrawn district that voted for President Donald Trump by more than 21 percentage points in 2024.

Big Tech Billionaires Are Licking Their Wounds and Trying To Take Their AI Ambitions To … Space

Laughably, the tech bro answer to Americans’ widespread rejection of accelerated artificial intelligence development, tech companies running the government (and spying on everyone) and data center construction in urban and rural communities alike is apparently to … take their ambitions to space 🙄

Wired has the details here:

Elon Musk—who spent more than $400 million of his fortune supporting Republican candidates who all went on to lose their midterms races—has been among those leading the charge. “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” Musk posted on X in the early hours of Wednesday, after it was clear that Democrats had taken the House and Senate. Jordan Lasker—the man behind the X account “Crémieux,” which is a popular follow in the tech world and is known for posting race-based pseudoscience—also weighed in, saying, “Data centers in space are an incredible idea and anyone who doubted them didn’t think enough about tonight’s election results.” Throughout the day, Musk employees, tech investors, AI researchers, venture capitalists, and industry fans joined the chorus of support for space-based data centers. Soham Mehta, a research fellow at the techno-optimist think tank Foundation for American Innovation, argued that underwater data centers should also be considered.

Read This From TPM Today

One of my favorite pieces from this week, from TPM’s Josh Kovensky and Chris Mathias:

An Election Week Fav

Catch up on all of our live coverage of election results this week here. And, head to the link below to catch up on the latest congressional news, as TPM shifts our focus to the new incoming Congress and all the governing that will come along with it as Democrats vow investigations, accountability and attempts to undo some of the damage Trump II has wrought on the separation of powers and democracy as a whole.

What I’m Reading

My mom (who is a TPM member and Where Things Stand subscriber!) really got a kick out of my “back of eyelids” joke yesterday, so giving her a special shout out here. Hi, mom.

Jokes aside, this is a really great read: Voters Across the Country Reject Anti-Abortion Extremists