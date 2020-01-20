This Week: FL Supreme Court Limits Voting Rights Of Ex-Felons
Florida Supreme Court Curbs Voting Rights Of Ex-Felons: The Florida Supreme Court issued an advisory opinion backing an effort by Florida Republicans to require ex-felons to pay off court fines before regaining the right to vote. The opinion comes after lawmakers passed a bill undermining a felon re-enfranchisement constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018. The opinion however did not say that ex-felons should be required to pay off administrative fines not associated with their sentences, as Republicans have argued. GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the opinion, which said, “voting is a privilege that should not be taken lightly.” The Wisconsin Voter Purge Roller Coaster Races On: Whether 200,000-plus people get removed from Wisconsin’s voter rolls before the 2020 elections remains a chaotic and fluid situation. An appeals court temporarily halted a lower court’s order enforcing the purge. It also blocked the lower court’s move to hold election officials in contempt and impose fines for their delay in implementing the ordered purge.…
