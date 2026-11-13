Why the Trump DOJ Is More of a Wreck Than Ever

A Two-Tiered Justice Department

Before jumping into the news, I wanted to frame up quickly how to think about the current structure of the Justice Department as we head into the second half of Trump II.

The departures of some top political appointees from the Trump DOJ since the GOP was blown out in the midterms has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s been variously miscast, misunderstood, or mischaracterized.

The way the Justice Department historically worked was similar to every other department: A slate of political appointees was layered on top of the career employees to run the department and implement the president’s broad policy agenda. Those political appointees varied in terms of skill, professionalism, experience, and willingness to be independent versus do the White House’s bidding.

There were outliers — like Attorneys General John Mitchell and Bill Barr — but for the most part, the political appointees could be placed within a range that we might call “normal.” Then along came Trump II, and everything changed.

Attorneys General Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche exist far outside the normal range and have redefined what outliers are. They obliterated DOJ independence and participated in using the department as a sword against Trump’s foes and a shield for his friends.

They each surrounded themselves with a cadre of like-minded political appointees, but that circle is smaller than usual and has been getting steadily smaller. At this point, it’s down to Blanche, acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter, Associate Attorney General Stan Woodward, and Aakash Singh, the principal associate deputy attorney general. A former DOJer joked to the NYT that the Trump DOJ should be called “Four Guys” — a play on the burger chain’s name — to reflect its tiny leadership cadre.

Unlike past administration’s, the Trump II political appointees aren’t layered on top of the career employees in normal hierarchal fashion. They exist outside of that framework and in a posture not just adversarial to career employees but to some of the core functions of the department under the law, like public corruption and civil rights.

After the extensive Trump II purges of career employee, the political appointees now oversee a department Swiss-cheesed with a lack of capacity, abandoned units and sections, and absentee management. The only thing that keeps the department running in any recognizable form is that most of the day-to-day functioning of the DOJ happens in the 94 U.S attorney’s offices around the country. But they haven’t been spared either.

The rush for the exits among some political appointees post-election hasn’t really changed the core dynamic; it just more clearly reflects what was already going on. The department was already being run by the relative few remaining Trump true believers.

So small were there numbers and so preposterous their legal arguments that it’s been left to senior political appointees like Woodward to actually handle cases themselves, appearing in court, and earning the direct ire of federal judges. Woodward is defending inquiries in separate cases in D.C. and Chicago into whether the DOJ misled courts, and Woodward himself has come under withering criticism from judges.

The post-election departures have probably zapped some of the manpower that the political appointees have to handle cases directly themselves, although they’ve already shuffled in new attorneys to help. That’s a separate issue from the purges of career employees leaving DOJ beleaguered and under staffed, especially as it contends with a wave of immigrant habeas cases.

So when Singh — the conduit between Main Justice and the 94 U.S. attorneys — warned them after the election of firings to come and urged them to be on a “wartime footing,” it looked less like a powerful threat and more like flailing from a position of weakness.

While weakened, the Trump DOJ is no less dangerous after the election because it’s probably even more dysfunctional, unpredictable, and subordinate to the Trump White House.

Trump DOJ Sanctions Alert

A federal judge in the Eastern District of New York this week barred a Trump DOJ attorney from ever again appearing in a particular immigration case in front of him, Just Security reports. Two other DOJ attorneys in the case may suffer the same fate, the judge warned.

U.S. District Judge Sanket J. Bulsara said that a letter to the court from Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Price was in “bad faith, a deliberate attempt to mislead the Court, perpetuate a fraud on the tribunal, and violate[s] obligations under Rule 11.”

The breach appears fatal to Price’s standing with the judge:

Judge Bulsara told Richard Hayes, head of the civil division at the U.S. Attorney’s office, that he should consider removing Price from other cases. “You should think about whether you want to swap him out and have some other lawyer from your office appear in any of his cases before me,” Judge Bulsara warned. “Your office is on notice.”

Read the full story.

U.S. Attorneys Scheme: WDVA Edition

A criminal defendant is trying to disqualify Robert Tracci from acting as the top federal prosecutor in the Western District of Virginia, Bloomberg reports. Tracci’s appointment as first assistant U.S. Attorney came after the U.S. attorney position was already vacant, a circumstance which other courts have found insufficient to lawfully elevate the first assistant into the top post. It is one of the mechanisms that the Trump DOJ has used in its scheme to install loyalists as top federal prosecutors in blue states.

Stephen Miller Will Fail ‘Catastrophically’

Miles Taylor: “I spent the better part of two-and-a-half years dealing with Stephen Miller almost every day. And his selection [as White House chief of staff] is among the most dangerous, foolish, and self-defeating actions we’ve ever seen an American president take.”

Golf Course Case Heats Up

Ahead of a very contentious hearing this morning in the D.C. golf course case, the Trump DOJ told U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes that it objects to her plan to appoint a special master in the case. Reyes intends to have former D.C. U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu investigate whether the Trump DOJ or other government counsel misled the court in the case as a precursor to a potential contempt of court inquiry.

The hearing this morning started HOT — even though the hearing was ostensibly not about either the special master appointment or the DOJ’s alleged misconduct in the case. The immediate issue is that President Trump has ordered the closure of most of East Potomac Park, including the golf course, on Nov. 15, and the National Park Service plans to follow that direction. Plaintiffs are seeking a TRO to keep the park open.

Tying Up Some Loose Ends on the Election

TPM fave Cleta Mitchell: “In the run-up to the midterms, members of Georgia’s State Election Board and much of its professional staff were coordinating with an activist group led by Cleta Mitchell, the conservative attorney who worked with President Donald Trump to try to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election,” ProPublica reports.

The Big Lie of Noncitizen Voting: A federal magistrate judge in Wisconsin last week dismissed two voter fraud cases brought by the Trump DOJ. In each instance, the judge adopted a similar reasoning to a federal judge in Florida in a ruling last month. The gist is that the 40-year-old federal ban on noncitizen voting is unconstitutional because the states alone have the power to set voter qualifications in federal elections. The Florida case is on appeal, and there’s a lot more litigation coming over this. But it represents a big threat to Trump’s Big Lie of rampant noncitizen voting.

Secretary Corey

Politico: DHS messages back up allegations that Lewandowski operated as shadow secretary

Crazy Story Continues …

NYT: “A Mexican former prosecutor facing arrest after allowing Central Intelligence Agency officers to operate in his state has fled to the United States and is now under the U.S. government’s protection, according to U.S. and Mexican officials.”

Next Week: Changes to Morning Memo

Tomorrow will mark four years since I took over writing Morning Memo. I assigned myself the task on what I thought would be a temporary basis until I found someone else to do it. It didn’t work out the way I expected.

That temporary fill-in ended up being the beginning of one of the most rewarding phases of my time here at TPM. At that point, I hadn’t written regularly in more than a decade, and I discovered how much I enjoyed the chance to do something directly myself rather than overseeing the doing of it by others.

Since then my role at TPM has evolved and so has the role of Morning Memo. Those changes accelerated in the first half of 2025 as we sailed into the teeth of the Trump II storm. Given the significance of the historical moment, Morning Memo gradually moved away from being a one-stop shop for all of the day’s essential political news and became instead a chronicle of the depredations of the Trump II presidency, with a special focus on the rule of law.

You may have also noticed the publishing time moved back closer to midday as the emphasis of Morning Memo changed from a rundown of the news to developing a taxonomy for and a shared narrative of the budding authoritarianism in America.

It became clear well before the election that it was time to repackage Morning Memo to better reflect what it has become. With the election past us, now’s the time to make the change. Beginning next week, “Morning Memo” will be renamed and its promise to you refined and updated.

Please welcome “Unsanctioned.”

I’ll be writing Unsanctioned every weekday. The substance of it will look very much like the Morning Memo of the past 22 months (which looked a bit different than the pre-Trump II version of Morning Memo that we started with). It will be repackaged and rebranded to reflect the new name and the new emphasis.

Among the changes, Unsanctioned will also offer extras exclusively to TPM members. It might be an extra edition on a busy news weekend or holiday. It might be a deeper dive on a topic or story than there’s room for in the standard version of Unsanctioned. It might be access to live interviews, additional news items, special news alerts, and other ways of serving you news and analysis.

If you were already receiving Morning Memo via email, you don’t need to do a thing to receive Unsanctioned. It will pop up in your inbox starting next week. If you have liked Morning Memo, you’ll feel right at home with Unsanctioned. And while I want to provide TPM members with additional ways to connect with Unsanctioned, non-members will still have access to what you’ve come to expect from me each weekday.

I’m looking forward to embarking together with you on this next phase for the country and for what I do here at TPM. I’m excited by the possibilities.

See You Back Here Monday

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