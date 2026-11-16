Welcome to Unsanctioned!

This is the first edition of Unsanctioned, the weekday newsletter formerly known as Morning Memo. Unsanctioned will continue chronicling the historic threats and deep absurdities of the late-stage Trump era.

For longtime readers, I explained last week what will change and what will remain the same from its predecessor Morning Memo. New readers who want to receive Unsanctioned via email can sign up for free.

I’m glad you’re all here. Let’s get to it.

Setting the Post-Election Scene

We’re in a particularly weird interregnum between the historic midterm elections and the new Democratic-controlled Congress taking power in January — but get used to it because much of the weirdness is likely to persist through the 2028 election.

With an erratic lame-duck GOP president largely insulated from the political winds of the moment but eager to wield his veto power, the next two years on the Hill are going to be largely about containing him and mitigating further damage. The remaining balance of the political and legislative work will be spent on setting the stage for winning a Democratic trifecta in 2028, at which point the real work of undoing the worst of the Trump II damage and getting the country back on track can begin.

But as the events of the last few days showed with remarkable clarity, the world continues to spin in accelerated fashion thanks to Trump II. Whether it’s a nationwide FAA outage (thoughts with readers stranded over the weekend), a high-flying AI CEO brought low by a honeypot, the threats of climate change, or the revocation of the U.S.’s measles elimination status, events aren’t going to wait until the United States gets its politics sorted and shores up its democracy.

Expectations among Democratic partisans continue to be way out of whack given the limitations of even hefty majorities in both chambers — expectations only exceeded by the chronic hand-wringing that elected Democrats are going to screw it all up and squander the opportunity.

Foremost among the misplaced expectations is that Democrats should project some main character energy so that we can finally shuffle the narcissistic president off his mark at center stage. But absent the ravages of old age taking a sudden and unexpected toll, Trump isn’t going anywhere for the next two years — and the Constitution does, for better or worse, vest main character energy in the president. Given the current economic and political landscape, that’s just fine.

Why would Democrats willingly shoulder the yoke of cleaning up Trump’s colossal mess when they didn’t create it and don’t yet have the power to fix it?

Be skeptical anytime anyone says Democrats “must” do this or “have to” do that. Democrats have maximum flexibility and maneuvering room for the next year and half. They’re not bound to do any one thing, including rescuing Trump from himself. They can do everything or nothing. They can pick and choose. They can leave Trump dangling in the wind.

Don’t let Trump off the hook by overstating Democrats’ power to rein him in. He is an ongoing disaster, and voters saw it clearly for what it was. He will spend the next two years flailing just as spectacularly — while Democratic oversight will likely uncover new and even more dire examples of the disaster that was the last two years. Republicans in competitive races in 2028 — including the presidential candidates — will be trapped looking for any way to simultaneously run away from Trump and shift the blame to Democrats for the Trump catastrophe. It’s a very strong position for Democrats to be in.

Looking Ahead to 2028

Brian Beutler: “A new project, spearheaded by veterans of the Obama and Biden administrations, should hearten those of us who are concerned the Democratic Party will return to power in 2029 unprepared to build a functioning government atop the wreckage of the Trump regime.”

Quote of the Day

“I don’t think we should play this game where the things we want have to be paid for and the things they want can be put on a credit card. So I’m cautious about falling into that trap, but if we can find pay-fors, that’s even better.”—Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), confronting the long-running double standard that the GOP can spend like drunken sailors when in power while Democrats must exercise fiscal restraint when they win

Trump DOJ Watch

East Potomac Park : At the last minute, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday blocking the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park in D.C. as scheduled on Sunday. But she stopped short of ordering the administration to keep the East Potomac Golf Course in operation — and it has now shut down. Trump has vowed to appeal.

: At the last minute, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday blocking the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park in D.C. as scheduled on Sunday. But she stopped short of ordering the administration to keep the East Potomac Golf Course in operation — and it has now shut down. Trump has vowed to appeal. James Comey retribution : Anna Bower on the new revelations about how far the Trump DOJ has been willing to go to vindictively prosecute former FBI Director James Comey

: Anna Bower on the new revelations about how far the Trump DOJ has been willing to go to vindictively prosecute former FBI Director James Comey Broadview 6: Marcy Wheeler on the DOJ’s ploy to keep line prosecutors off the stand as U.S. District Judge April Perry investigates potential contempt of court

Must Read on Boat Strikes

WaPo: “A high-tech surveillance plane that repeatedly flew in the vicinity of CIA-linked attacks on boats near the Galápagos Islands this year had an unlikely first owner: a company based in The Villages, the retirement mega-community in Florida.”

What a Difference Two Years Make

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing with testimony from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland at the U.S. Capitol on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

At this point in 2024, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had just been re-elected to Congress, and Gaetz was President Trump’s announced pick for attorney general.

Within weeks, Gaetz wasn’t just out of the running for attorney general, he resigned his seat and was out of Congress. Greene likewise resigned, earlier this year. And with Boebert’s defeat in this year’s election now official, the entire MAGA squad will be gone come January.

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