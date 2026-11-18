Trump Sicced the IRS on Protesters

I hinted in yesterday’s Unsanctioned that one of the major benefits of Congress reviving its oversight powers under new Democratic majorities will be to provide a fuller accounting of what’s already happened in the first two years of Trump II.

As bad as it’s been on the retribution, corruption, and destruction fronts, we only know a fraction of what’s really gone down. Vigorous congressional oversight — absent under the GOP majorities — promises to gives us a clearer picture of the worst of the Trump II depredations, like the mass deportation operation, and uncover wrongdoing we don’t even know about yet.

We get a new peek today at what that might look like in a NYT story that shows the IRS directly involved in targeting left-wing political groups in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The IRS “initiated at least four criminal investigations” into as-yet-unidentified left-wing groups, according to a portion of an internal memo obtained by the NYT.

“The memo describes the work done by a group of a dozen I.R.S. officials detailed to a task force formed in response to Mr. Kirk’s death on Sept. 10, 2025,” the NYT reports.

As TPM’s Josh Kovensky has reported at length, while the Trump administration ostentatiously turned Kirk’s death into a national day of mourning, it also seized on the assassination as a pretext to criminalize dissent, invent a left-wing terrorism threat that it falsely claimed had international connections, and scrutinize left-wing political and advocacy groups in an effort to intimidate and cow protests.

In the two weeks after Kirk’s death, President Trump designated Antifa as a terrorist organization and signed National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7). In NSPM-7, Trump ordered the IRS commissioner “to ensure that no tax-exempt entities are directly or indirectly financing political violence or domestic terrorism” and to refer such organizations and their officers and employees to the DOJ for investigation and prosecution.

“The memo viewed by The Times is the first window into the work the I.R.S. has actually undertaken to carry out the demands from the White House,” according to the story.

In March of this year, the IRS criminal investigations branch began working with the the task force that was operating out of the FBI headquarters, according to the NYT story. The memo covers work done between March and July. The NYT said it reviewed the first six pages of the eight-page memo. The last two pages, which the newspaper did not see, apparently identified the four targeted groups.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – MAY 26: Federal immigration officers clash with protesters outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 26, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The protests at Delany Hall, the immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, have been a particular focus of the task force:

I.R.S. officials reviewed financial information, including subpoenaed Venmo records, about people arrested during those protests, as well as businesses that the officials believed could be funding them. At one point, I.R.S. officials used facial recognition and tattoo analysis databases to help identify individuals, the memo said.

A quick summary of some of the memo’s highlights, as reported by the NYT:

In addition to the Delaney Hall protests, the IRS also assisted in the response to the April shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the May shooting at a mosque in San Diego, and the June UFC event on the White House lawn. It’s not clear from the memo what role the IRS had in the UFC event (five men were charged with allegedly plotting to attack the event).

At least four tax-exempt groups were referred to the civil side of the agency, which conducts audits;

IRS officials have been assigned to nine grand juries.

The memo is just a glimpse into one discrete operation during one window of time this year, and it alone can’t really provide a clear picture of the scale and scope of the effort to turn political opposition to the Trump administration into criminal conduct. That’s one area where a Democratic Congress could bring new facts to light and begin to back the Trump administration off from its worst excesses.

Thread of the Day

President Trump brought an ignominious end to the political career of Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) by endorsing the scoundrel Ken Paxton and costing Texas a Senate seat — and now it’s having knock-on effects in the final weeks before Cornyn leaves office.

Cornyn appears to be very much not on board with having Ohio native T. Elliot Gaiser — the head of the Trump DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel — installed as a federal judge in Texas, where he has few personal or professional connections.

A coveted federal judgeship going to a non-Texan while bypassing the home state senators’ approved list of potential nominees would be a tough ask by any president under any circumstance (unless you’re Ted Cruz, I guess). But under these circumstances, it’s a lot to expect Cornyn to roll over after getting royally screwed:

Sure sounds like Elliot Gaiser’s nomination is dead here, and Senator Cornyn lays out a persuasive case:1) “He’s not from Texas. That’s a basic problem.”2) “I’ve offered an alternative” nominee.3) “There was no consultation whatsoever.”“The Senate is not supposed to be a rubber stamp… — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) 2026-11-17T23:21:27.022Z

Cornyn’s remarks came as Bloomberg reported that last year, early in his tenure at OLC, Gaiser pitched a memo that proposed reviving the 1873 Comstock Act to criminalize the transportation of abortion drugs and related medical supplies.

Then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected Gaiser’s pitch, according to Bloomberg’s sources: “Blanche pushed back by directing him to table the issue due to his worry that Gaiser’s position would amount to a federal abortion ban — an issue the administration had avoided wading into before the midterms …”

In an unusual move, Gaiser contacted Bloomberg directly after it published its story and denied it. “Your story is categorically false, period,” Gaiser said. “I did not push for any nationwide abortion ban.”

Where Have You Found AI Most Useful?

I ask this question with some trepidation. For a number of reasons, I have been slow to take affirmative steps to incorporate AI into my personal and professional lives.

I haven’t activated AI on my Apple devices or integrated it into Google yet. I’ve played around with Claude for maybe two hours over the past six months, and I used Gemini to create a couple of satirical images to make a friend laugh (with mixed results). I’ve not touched ChatGPT, and I haven’t used any of the new personal AI agents like Muse.

But I am curious about AI’s utility and how you’re incorporating it as a tool in your lives and work. I’m also pretty leery of the privacy risks involved — so I’d be interested in hearing where you’re drawing the line on entrusting AI tools with personal or sensitive information.

At this point, I should acknowledge that AI is a dreadfully imprecise term so let me refine what I mean for the purposes of this question. If you’re scientist, engineer, developer, or otherwise use AI at a high technical level, I’m probably not looking for for feedback from you. But even that can be a fuzzy line to draw. For example, a friend who is not a professional coder used AI to code a draftboard for his fantasy baseball team. So the newest AI tools may put some of what we used to think of as technical work within reach of a layperson. Obviously the AI I’m talking about here is a far cry from the frontier work on artificial general intelligence. You get the idea.

Let me try to preempt the emails warning me about the evils of AI or how you’re not using it and will never use it. I get you. My own slow adoption of AI is partly because it gives me pause, too. This has been a new frontier of consumer tech that I’ve been content not to be on the cutting edge of. But it’s pervasiveness at what I’ll call the retail level — quite apart from its role in research and development, core science, and other technical applications — has me prepared to adapt … possibly.

Thanks in advance for your feedback. My contact information is immediately below.

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