Republicans’ Much Ballyhooed Gerrymanders Were a Bust

Hello, and Welcome Back to The Franchise

Republicans’ mid-decade gerrymanders did not withstand Tuesday’s bluenami, as Democrats hung on to nearly all of their targeted seats. In some states it actually backfired, delivering Democrats seats exceeding their pre-redistricting total.

The North Carolina map fell apart spectacularly. Not only did the targeted Rep. Don Davis (D-NC) win, Democrats flipped so many seats that the state’s prior 10R-4D split seems likely to become a mirror image 10D-4R as counting wraps up.

In Texas, Democrats won four of the five seats targeted by the new map, and will come out of the election having gained a seat.

Democrats look likely to hold all four seats targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) gerrymander in Florida, which would leave the GOP total the same as before they remapped.

Ohio Republicans redrew to boost their 10R-5D delegation to 12R-3D. Instead, Democrats have taken the majority of the delegation, emerging with eight seats to Republicans’ seven.

Republicans went on a post-Callais rampage in the South, seeking to obliterate Black-majority seats. In Alabama, both Democratic incumbents hung on. In Tennessee, the deciding races are still too close to call, but if current leads endure, the state’s attempted 9R-0D gerrymander will end up in an 8R-1D (with Democrat Justin Pearson missing out on Tennessee’s 9th district by a heartbreaking couple thousand votes). And Louisiana’s attempt to gain a seat (which the governor actually suspended in-progress primaries to do) may end up costing them one when runoff voting in the Louisiana 5th takes place next month.

Democrats could have done even better if some state-level Indiana Republicans hadn’t blocked a maximal gerrymander there (after which they were mostly driven out of politics for the perceived betrayal of President Donald Trump’s wishes). Indianapolis Councilor Nick Roberts (D) pointed out that Democrats would have emerged with eight or nine seats under that map; instead, the delegation will be 6R-3D.

Meanwhile, Democrats seem likely to pick up all five seats they redrew in a retaliatory California gerrymander, and netted another thanks to a court ruling in Utah.

Aggressive gerrymanders can’t deliver in a wave like Tuesday’s, but they might have kept Democratic gains from climbing even higher. In a more normal cycle, these maps would have performed better. But it’s not clear this is a fight Republicans will want to keep waging. Voters in Maryland signed off on a ballot measure to redraw in the hopes of picking up the state’s lone red seat (which my colleague Khaya Himmelman gets into more below), and voters in Missouri rejected a Republican map that would have netted the GOP another district.

Additionally, Democrats picked up new trifectas in Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They seem likely to bag another two in Arizona and Alaska, and made serious inroads in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia. With such a shift in power and lackluster results from the previous round of redistricting, Trump may be amenable to signing a national redistricting reform bill.

Whether Democrats, newly armed and exhilarated, will be eager to lay down their weapons is another matter.

“They messed around, and now they’re going to find out,” likely incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told reporters.

— Kate Riga

Colorado’s New Election Chief Pioneered Voting Reform for People Held in Jail

Election law attorney and former county clerk Amanda Gonzalez (D) will be Colorado’s new secretary of state.

As Jefferson County clerk, she championed a reform to make Colorado the first state in the nation to require in-person polling places for general elections in jails (where most people are being held pretrial or serving a misdemeanor sentence, and still retain the right to vote). Voting rates for incarcerated people are abysmal, and often left up to the discretion of the sheriffs in charge. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the bill — which also mandated drop-off locations for those who want to vote by mail — that Gonzalez spearheaded into law in 2024.

— Kate Riga

Even Trump Admits the Election Results Were ‘Too Big to Rig’

In a surprising turn of events, and despite many long months of prep work laying the foundation to cry voter fraud in the event of a GOP loss, the Trump administration said it would not try to contest the election results this week that brought a literal tsunami of Democratic victories in races across the nation, up and down the ballot. The results of Tuesday’s election were simply too sweeping, even for Trump himself to deny.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday night as results poured in, Trump acknowledged the Republican losses, while also (of course) asserting that if he was on the ballot, a GOP victory would have been a given.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

For many many months in the lead up to the midterm elections, the Trump administration has been sowing seeds of doubt about the election system and states’ right to administer them. Most notably, the DOJ, as we have extensively reported, was demanding sensitive voter information they are not entitled to from states across the country before the election. It was one of several efforts to create some sort of veneer of wrongdoing around states’ election administration protocols.

Specifically, the DOJ wanted to find instances of voter fraud by running voter rolls through the Department of Homeland Security’s flawed federal database, the Federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system. It’s just one of many examples of the Trump administration attempting to exert control over election administration, manufacture chaos and undermine public confidence in election security.

But despite casting this doubt, even Trump himself couldn’t deny Tuesday’s decisive GOP defeat.

A Trump adviser told CNN this week that Tuesday’s election was “essentially too big to rig.”

Trump also told the New York Times that he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results of this week’s midterm elections and that he is looking forward to working with Democrats. But he also doubled down on his belief that the reason Republicans lost was because he was not on the ballot.

“I wasn’t on the ticket, and because I wasn’t on the ticket, we couldn’t get enough people out to vote,” he said.

— Khaya Himmelman

Maryland Voters Approve Redistricting Proposal

On Tuesday, Maryland voters approved the state’s Democratic-led redistricting proposal that will make it easier for state lawmakers to redraw congressional district lines, which Democrats in the state were pushing to do to try to help offset the impact of Trump’s nationwide gerrymandering assault ahead of the midterms.

The redistricting push has been in the works for many months now, led by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore. Last November, Moore announced the creation of the Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission as a way to move forward with a new congressional map. The Maryland House approved the new map this year, but the effort stalled in the state Senate in February.

On Tuesday voters approved a measure, known as Question 3, that amends the state Constitution to make it easier to redraw congressional lines and is now expected to eliminate the state’s only GOP-held seat. The amendment eliminates state constitutional criteria for state lawmakers to draw congressional districts and creates different standards for creating state congressional districts and legislative districts.

The ballot proposal, Question 3, was approved during a special session of the Virginia state legislature in August of this year, but was then challenged in court by Republicans. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Question 3 could appear on this week’s ballot, but with different language.

“We cannot just sit there and sit on our hands while the president is punching us in the face. We have a right to protect ourselves, we have a right to defend ourselves,” Moore said on election night. “Question 3 is a chance for Maryland to be able to defend our democracy.”

— Khaya Himmelman

In Other Election News

TPM: A Bluenami and Some Major Firsts Nationwide

Bolts: Virginia Topples Its Jim Crow-Era Lifetime Ban on Voting

The Washington Post: Musk threw his fortune at the midterms. Voters handed him a stunning defeat.