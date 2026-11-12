Montana Republicans Immediately Sue After Voters Pass Anti-Citizens United Measure

‘Here We Go Again’ With ‘Silencing Peoples’ Voices’

Voters last week emphatically passed the “Montana Plan,” a ballot item that would ban corporations from spending money on local, state and federal elections.

The victory (which voters delivered with a 65% to 34% margin) was less than short-lived — the Montana GOP and a smattering of other groups sued to enjoin the measure 18 minutes before the Associated Press even called the race, per the Montana Free Press.

“Here we go again with regard to silencing peoples’ voices,” Nancy Keenan, the former executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, told TPM.

The groups claim a myriad of constitutional violations, including of their freedom of speech. Their suit heavily cites Citizens United, the infamous 2010 case in which the Roberts Court knocked down restrictions on corporate political spending and gave birth to a new era of huge sums poured into politics and sprawling dark money networks.

Montana’s attempted workaround of that Supreme Court precedent is based on states’ control of corporations, including the ability to modify or remove their powers. Should corporations violate the spending ban, they’d face penalties including losing limited liability, which protects shareholders from debt amassed by the company.

Lawmakers in Hawaii passed legislation similar to the Montana Plan in May, though the law has been tied up in court ever since. It’s hard to see the Supreme Court, as it’s currently constituted, blessing this end run around its precedent. But these measures could provide a blueprint for other states in the future, should the Court be reformed.

The measure was especially relevant for Montana voters who had just lived through an election cycle awash in mysterious spending. Progressive Vet PAC, a hastily stood up entity with murky origins, spent over $3 million boosting the woefully underfunded first-time candidate Alani Bankhead to victory in the Democratic Senate primary. Shortly after her win, the group announced that there was no path to victory for a Democratic candidate in Montana and pulled its support.

“I don’t think Alaini would have made it through the primary if it wasn’t for the PAC that swooped in to support her,” Montana state Rep. Bob Carter (D) told TPM in an email. “IMHO, they (the PAC) choose the weakest candidate to support in the primary, just to drop that candidate during the general election and actively campaign against her.”

Some have speculated that the PAC was attempting to boost Bankhead over the previously leading former state Rep. Reilly Neil (D) because the latter said she wouldn’t drop out of the race after the primary to clear the way for Seth Bodnar — an independent candidate with much of the state’s Democratic apparatus behind him. There are signs that the PAC was Bodnar aligned: As Bankhead pointed out to TPM, its primary backer, Joseph Carroll of Hudson River trading, donated directly to Bodnar’s campaign after the primary. And former Sen. Max Baucus (D-MT), one of the most powerful Democrats in the state who was backing Bodnar, told NPR that he knew some of the people that boosted Bankhead in the hopes that she’d drop out — and said that it was a “mistake.”

“They spent $3 million to make sure Alani Bankhead won the primary and not Reilly Neil because somebody whispered that she’ll get out of the race,” former Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer (D) told TPM.

Regardless of what the plan may have been, the millions were ill-spent; Bankhead wouldn’t drop out either, leading to a split Democratic vote and easy Republican victory, even while deep red country flipped blue elsewhere. Former state Rep. Moffie Funk (D), listed as the group’s treasurer on FEC paperwork, did not respond to TPM’s request for an interview (but did host a fundraiser for Bodnar, per a receipt-laden Bankhead).

“I’m proud of Bodnar individually,” said Doug James, a lawyer who supported Bodnar and signed a public letter advising state Democrats that they didn’t have to replace Bankhead on the ballot if she dropped out. “But this race was still determined by dark money.”

Ohio’s GOP Leadership Sounds Cool on State Rep.’s Effort to Make Overturning Gov. Amy Acton’s Vetoes Easier

Ohio state Rep. Ron Ferguson (R) introduced a measure after the election to lower the threshold for overturning gubernatorial vetoes from ⅗ of both chambers (established in 1851) to a simple majority. Coincidentally, Democrat Amy Acton is on her way to the governor’s mansion, and Republicans in the statehouse lost their veto-proof majorities.

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R) told the Springfield News-Sun, though, that gathering the money and support to get such a proposal on the next ballot would likely take too much work. This comes on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) dismissing the idea of limiting the governor’s powers.

Trump’s Half-Hearted Election Denying Trudges On

While the midterm margins were largely “too big to rig,” Alaska Republicans are plodding forward with their Dans Sullivan-related lawsuit. It’s now before the appeals court, though Democrat Mary Peltola seems on track to win by more votes than the non-incumbent, random Dan Sullivan got altogether, perhaps fatally weakening the “people are confused” argument.

Here’s a good roundup of the last gasps of other various Trump schemes.