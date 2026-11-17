Senate Republicans Scramble to Install Russ Vought’s Deputy in Key Legislative Role

At Talking Points Memo, we’ve covered closely a somewhat obscure agency called the Government Accountability Office. With just weeks left before the new Congress, Republicans are scrambling to bring the agency under Donald Trump’s control.

The reasons why this is important are a bit wonky for the 8:00 a.m. hour, but stick with me.

Unlike executive branch agencies, the independence of which the Trump administration and the Supreme Court have thoroughly gutted, the GAO is outside of the president’s control. It is an independent agency within the legislative branch. One of its primary areas of focus is the way in which funds appropriated by Congress get spent. That’s a topic on which — from DOGE to the decimation of USAID to Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought’s impoundments — the administration has gotten particularly, uh, creative, and done it’s greatest damage.

GAO has a track record of calling out these decisions, at times flatly describing Vought’s maneuvers as illegal. It is even empowered to sue over how the White House implements Congress’ spending decisions, and is one of the only entities with standing to do so.

For the better part of a year, the agency has been without a permanent director. Earlier this month, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chair Rand Paul (R-KY) somewhat ominously scheduled a hearing for a nominee after not engaging with the vacancy for months.

On Monday, the White House made official who that nominee would be: it is seeking to pervert the agency’s purpose by installing a deputy to — you guessed it — Russ Vought in the role of director. Eric Ueland, a longtime Republican staffer and, now, Trump’s pick to head GAO, is the second-in-command at Vought’s Office of Management and Budget.

GAO directors serve 15-year terms, and so whatever happens here could long outlast Trump and even his movement.

To put it more explicitly, Trump — helped by pliant Republican senators — is seeking to make an executive branch official the director of one of the last remaining, functional watchdog agencies with power to check his executive branch.

Democrats, of course, slammed the decision.

“It would be lunacy for the Senate to hand a 15-year term leading Congress’ nonpartisan watchdog to a Russ Vought acolyte who spends his days plotting new ways for this administration to defy Congress,” said Senate Appropriations ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA), who will lead the panel next year.

“Ueland orchestrated the president’s destructive mass firing campaign, is presiding over the razing of USAID, and is the last person who should be leading GAO,” Murray said in a statement.

Experts who closely watch the appropriations process are pessimistic that Ueland will be blocked, but I’m not sure the fight is entirely over. Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) objected to the nominee yesterday evening.

NEWS: Sen. CURTIS has deep concerns about the WH nominee for GAO, Eric Ueland, per the Utah Republican’s office



Curtis is concerned about the nomination being too partisan & about how the process played out at HSGAC



Curtis doesn’t sit on HSGAC but this is a warning sign for… https://t.co/LxSUabuMsA — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) November 16, 2026

Other Republicans who have critiqued the Trump administration’s steamrolling of Congress, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and, yes, the outgoing Susan Collins (R-ME), might not love this choice. Perhaps there will be a fight. We’ll be watching closely.

Programming Note

At some point in the next several days, I’m going to have a second kid. We don’t know when this will happen. (We’re happy she avoided the week of Nov. 3.) But when it does, possibly as early as tomorrow, The Brief will pause until early to mid-December.

Bill Cassidy’s Regrets Over His RFK Vote Reach New Heights

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) walks to a meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S Capitol Building on November 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans held the meeting to discuss leadership roles within their party ahead of the new congress. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) plot arc is now complete. The doctor-turned-senator once showed some spine in 2021 when he voted to convict Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. But in Trump’s second term, and despite his clearly well-founded misgivings, Cassidy provided the key vote to let RFK Jr. sit atop America’s public health agency.

Cassidy seemingly immediately regretted the decision, and began needling Kennedy from the Senate floor. That attracted two Republican, Trump-aligned primary challengers, both of whom won more votes than Cassidy in 2026 and one of whom will now replace him early next year.

With his days in office dwindling, Cassidy went all out over the weekend and called on Trump to replace Kennedy. “If I were president, I would choose someone else because there needs to be accountability for higher healthcare costs, more measles deaths, losing elimination status, and no progress on processed foods,” he told host Margaret Brennan.

Of course, there was a moment to stop Kennedy, and this is not it.

Tabs

Last week and into the weekend, some of the more extreme figures in reactionary politics gathered at a Christian nationalist conference outside Dallas to figure out what a post-MAGA movement would look like. Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, and a host of Christian nationalist pastors spouting antisemitism and urging the repeal of the 19th Amendment all shared the stage. And while they aspire to play a big role in the next presidential campaign, this movement isn’t yet quite ready for primetime, Madeline Peltz writes for TPM.

A plan by Trump’s Census Bureau to rely on tax data as it seeks to exclude immigrants from the decennial count stands to miss tens of millions of Americans, TPM’s Layla A. Jones writes.

CNN has a big new report that Iran is plotting to bomb D.C., targeting Trump administration officials. Josh Marshall wonders if the timing of this intelligence emerging in the press has something to do with the post-election attempts in Israel to form a governing coalition that excludes Benjamin Netanyahu.

James Comer (R-KY), the attack-dog head of the House Oversight Committee, made his name launching countless congressional investigations that seemed largely aimed at providing material for Fox News. With Republicans now in the minority, he is pivoting, per NBC News — to run for governor of Kentucky.

Man of the Hour

16 October 2026, Berlin: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the launch of a new RTX Spark laptop at Xperion on Alexanderplatz. A new chip from the U.S. chipmaker has been developed to run AI models. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Its Jensen Huang, sadly mounting a Napoleonesque attempt at a comeback, backed by President Trump and various other Silicon Valley figures. “I think he learned a big lesson,” Trump said. Alas, it isn’t to be — at least not today. Reinstating Huang is not an option that the company’s board of directors considers to be on the table, a source told the Wall Street Journal.