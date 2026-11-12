White House Insists Congressional Oversight is a Crime

A New Chapter of Investigating the Investigators

White House counsel on Wednesday blasted a letter out declaring that the investigations Democrats are gearing up to carry out may be unlawful and, further, might be criminal.

“The Supreme Court has held that ‘investigations conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to “punish” those investigated are indefensible,’” White House Counsel Will Scharf wrote, apparently with no sense of irony. “[T]hreats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality,” he later intoned, warning that this “may warrant further investigation.”

Todd Blanche has also been in heavy cable news rotation, making similar threats. A Trumpy U.S. Attorney in Texas, Aaron Reitz, took things a step further, posting a letter to X demanding Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) preserve documents related to an effort he has previewed to investigate the way in which the White House ballroom was funded. Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter chimed in on X to cheer him on.

A lot of coverage of Scharf’s letter seemed to give some amount of credence to the White House’s position, which wasn’t really deserving of any. “Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee, wrote in a reply. “Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate.”

Blumenthal responded to Reitz’s letter calling it “baseless” and “the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Administration attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity.”

What the exchange does signal is the extent to which the administration is prepared to go further than even the first Trump administration to resist congressional oversight. Trump I broke new ground in making expansive claims of executive privilege, but the Department of Justice has laid the groundwork for it to expand even on those; the Office of Legal Counsel provided the White House with an opinion earlier this year stating that “anyone the President consults outside the Executive Branch” may be covered by executive privilege if they play a role in “official presidential decisionmaking.” Think about how many people in D.C., and beyond, play a role in “official presidential decisionmaking.”

This will all get litigated in court, but it does threaten to send Democrats’ efforts at accountability down a labyrinth of legal wrangling, with fewer revelations or consequences than might be expected. It’s the Trump administration’s latest attack on Congress’ constitutional prerogatives.

NVIDIA Scandal Continues to Snowball

YICHANG, CHINA – NOVEMBER 11, 2026 – The stock price of NVIDIA displayed on a smartphone with NVIDIA logo displayed in a smartphone in Yichang City, Hubei Province, China on November 11, 2026. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

NVIDIA’s board is weighing whether to remove CEO Jensen Huang after revelations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and, separately, a woman who works for him. White House sources told various outlets they expect him to be ousted.

A decision is expected by today — perhaps by the time you read this.

NVIDIA has no clear succession plan, and the chaos at the company threatens to deal a blow to an economy that many suspect is being propped up by an AI-related bubble.

This reality has prompted questions about the extent to which NVIDIA’s centrality to AI is what kept Trump and the administration more broadly from doing anything about the situation, which it has reportedly known about for the better part of a year.

Senate Democrats sent letters to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, asking their offices to preserve all communications, records and other materials related to NVIDIA’s chip exports to China and Huang’s affair, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tabs

The New York Times reports on the effort by federal prosecutors to turn a former body guard for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) into an informant. When he didn’t have the information they wanted, the administration charged him with a crime, deported him, then dropped the charges. Prosecutors repeatedly told the bodyguard’s lawyer the investigation was “100 percent being run by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave,” the lawyer told the Times.

Alina Habba Mildon, the sometimes-lawyer for Trump, was fired from a $50 million job securing a pardon for a Venezuelan billionaire. The billionaire got his pardon, but, after the news of the contract broke, Trump became enraged and wanted a cut. She’ll get to keep $14.5 million.

In case you missed it: Ahead of Scott Colom’s win in Mississippi last night, we published two pieces I’m proud of. First, Layla A. Jones writes about the last Democratic senator to represent the state, John C. Stennis, a dixiecrat who was himself deeply involved in the state’s history of white supremacy. Mississippi hasn’t elected a Black senator since the 19th century.

Second, Josh Kovensky speaks with Dennis Dahmer, whose father, Vernon Dahmer, a Black activist in Forrest County, was murdered by the KKK for his efforts to help his community vote. Dennis describes what a Scott Colom victory, secured by Black voters in the state and the backlash to the Supreme Court’s Callais decision, would mean for him.

Man of the Hour

UNITED STATES – MARCH 27: Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

It’s outgoing member of Congress Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat turned Trump Republican who lost his seat in the 2026 midterms. Van Drew told the New Jersey Globe he’ll try for a rematch in 2028. In the meantime, per the Globe, Van Drew will operate as a kind of congressman-in-exile. He “said he intends to print new letterhead identifying himself as ‘Congressman Emeritus’ and will continue assisting constituents and local officials who seek his help.”