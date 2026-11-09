The White House Finally Arrives at a Post-Election Strategy: The Same, But More of It

The Trump White House Pivots to Trump

On Friday morning, I wrote about a White House that was kind of dazed post-midterms — flat on its back, with cartoon birds circling around its head. But over the course of Friday and through the weekend, Trump and his more dangerous allies in the administration began to find their voice again.

The first sign of this shift came Friday afternoon, with the elevation of Stephen Miller to chief of staff. It’s unclear how much difference, in practice, this will make, given that Miller already seemed to have an expansive portfolio, including DHS and aspects of DOJ. Perhaps things will simply be more chaotic. “Susie keeps the trains running on time,” one anonymous White House official told CNN, seemingly unaware of or unfazed by the Mussolini allusion. White House staff were reportedly pleased Miller was chosen over an even more chaotic option, Bill Pulte.

Then came Trump’s demand that Democrats promising oversight be prosecuted. Attorney General Todd Blanche’s quick threats to do just that was a kind of mask-off moment of the kind we get from the DOJ with increasing frequency, dropping any pretense of independence from the White House. “I would be very worried if I was a member on that committee,” Blanche said of the House Oversight Committee, whose incoming chair, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), has suggested that the administration “lawyer up.”

(Garcia shot back, telling CNN, “what Todd Blanche is doing right now is a threat. He is threatening our committee,” he said, adding, “the Constitution makes it very clear that it’s our job in the Congress to conduct oversight of the executive and the administration.”)

here's is full footage of the crashout Attorney General Todd Blanche just had on CNN, including him confirming he'll investigate Democrats on Trump's demand and leaving the door open to trying to imprison them — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-08T14:25:21.285Z

There are subtler signs, too, of a pivot at the top levels of the administration toward digging deeper into the MAGA hole. Among a string of departures from DOJ, Bloomberg reported, was National Security Division head John Eisenberg, who “frustrated Blanche by trying to put the brakes on President Donald Trump’s demands to compel grand jury testimony from reporters about their sources in stories that were critical of the president,” according to Bloomberg, citing anonymous administration sources.

And as Trump himself has said, MAGA and Trump are synonymous; it is, as a result, verboten to suggest Trump himself may have betrayed MAGA or to distance oneself from his decisions, as Vance last week did when he suggested the Iran War was primarily to blame for the midterms rebuke. “A lot of people didn’t like his comments,” Trump said last night. “He should have made one other statement, one statement that I think is very important. If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes.”

Four Things to Watch in the Lame-Duck Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 8: Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) gives remarks alongside members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus during a press conference outside the US Capitol Building on November 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. Freshman members of congress are in town for an orientation program to help them prepare for their incoming roles following the midterm election. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

How many judges can Republicans confirm? This will be a top priority as members return today. Confirmations haven’t kept pace in Trump’s second term with the frenetic volume of his first. This will be one thing that Republicans can control before Democrats take over in January.

This will be a top priority as members return today. Confirmations haven’t kept pace in Trump’s second term with the frenetic volume of his first. This will be one thing that Republicans can control before Democrats take over in January. Which other Cabinet officials and political appointees might Trump try to replace? Similarly, Republicans have a narrowing window to get new, radical members of the administration confirmed. Two resignations and one reported firing at the DOJ reflect this reality, and we might see more of it in the coming days.

Similarly, Republicans have a narrowing window to get new, radical members of the administration confirmed. Two resignations and one reported firing at the DOJ reflect this reality, and we might see more of it in the coming days. Will there be a shutdown over Iran funding? Government funding expires on Dec. 11, and, while its possible Congress will punt the question into the New Year, when Democrats can have a fuller confrontation with Trump, that conflict may come sooner, helped by a growing number of Republican opponents of the war.

Government funding expires on Dec. 11, and, while its possible Congress will punt the question into the New Year, when Democrats can have a fuller confrontation with Trump, that conflict may come sooner, helped by a growing number of Republican opponents of the war. Will Hegseth be impeached? Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) plans to move his legislation forward today. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has also announced his support for it.

Tabs

One interesting aspect of the conversation within the Democratic Party about what to prioritize is that it has not split along a centrist-to-left spectrum, nor has it split along the meekness-to-fight spectrum. Here’s Bernie Sanders on Meet the Press yesterday: “We cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to stand up for working-class families, make a real difference in their lives.”

Republicans have hidden a plaque commemorating Jan. 6 in the basement of the Capitol. Rep. Joe Morelle, the incoming head of the House administration committee, is planning to relocate it to a more prominent location.

Woman of the Hour

MOBILE, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: Political activist Laura Loomer arrives for a campaign rally in the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama on October 02, 2026 in Mobile, Alabama. The rally is being held in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District which was redrawn when the state redistricted earlier this year. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It’s Laura Loomer, who, per a Washington Post investigation, is paid significant sums to tweet about particular issues and to exercise her ability to shape administration personnel and policy. “Two of the people said that Loomer charges $3,000 to $5,000 per tweet, and sometimes more,” the Post reported. Loomer denies it.