Where Things Stand: GOP Leaders Whipping Votes That Will … Help Progressives?

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: (L-R) Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) talks with House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as they arrive for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Call...

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: (L-R) Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) talks with House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as they arrive for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Calling it unconstitutional, Republican leaders have filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional officials in an effort to block the House of Representatives from using a proxy voting system to allow for remote voting during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS