Where Things Stand: DOJ Will Probe Violent Threats Against Teachers, School Board Members

This is your TPM evening briefing.

Kings Park, N.Y.: Close-up of a protest sign showing a young girl wearing a mask during an anti-mask rally in Kings Park, New York on June 8, 2021. The sign reads, "I can't breathe." The protest was held by parents before Board of Education meeting that night. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
By
|
October 5, 2021 6:15 p.m.

The Justice Department announced this week that it will soon start investigating violent threats against school teachers and school board members around the country — a concerning trend that escalated in recent months as students returned to the classroom amid a lingering pandemic and GOP-instigated culture wars violently boiled over during school board meetings across the U.S.

