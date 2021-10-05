The Justice Department announced this week that it will soon start investigating violent threats against school teachers and school board members around the country — a concerning trend that escalated in recent months as students returned to the classroom amid a lingering pandemic and GOP-instigated culture wars violently boiled over during school board meetings across the U.S.
Where Things Stand: DOJ Will Probe Violent Threats Against Teachers, School Board Members
This is your TPM evening briefing.
October 5, 2021 6:15 p.m.
