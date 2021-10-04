Where Things Stand: An Insider Account Of Facebook In The Days Before The Insurrection

15 February 2020, Bavaria, Munich: Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, speaks on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference. The fight against propaganda campaigns and other attempts at manipulation cos...

15 February 2020, Bavaria, Munich: Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, speaks on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference. The fight against propaganda campaigns and other attempts at manipulation costs Facebook billions every year. The budget for this year is higher than the turnover of the entire company at the IPO in May 2012, said founder and CEO Zuckerberg on Saturday at the Munich conference. Photo: Tobias Hase/dpa (Photo by Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS