Where Things Stand: Crenshaw Wants You To Know He’s Not Buying The Gaetz/MTG Act

This is your TPM evening briefing.
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 26: U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) speaks on "The Fate of Our Culture and Our Nation Hangs in the Balance" during the CPAC Direct Action Training at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center February 26, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland.
December 7, 2021 6:49 p.m.

But he’s also not willing to plant a flag in any particular place.

The once-novel divide between various flanks of the Republican Party during the earliest days of the Trump era was a ripe area of fascination for many in the media, as various scandals forced longtime conservatives to speak out — and coin him or herself a Never-Trumper — or as old guard lawmakers flocked to the faux-populist corners of the party’s once-fringe Trumpian movement. Now that divide has reemerged, as establishment Republicans grapple with the future of their party and pundits hand-wring about how far-right the GOP’s ideology and messaging must go in order to win elections in 2022.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has tried to have it both ways for some time. And he’s still squirming to this day.

