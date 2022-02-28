Prime Only Members-Only Article

Should We Be Surprised US Intelligence Got it Right?

The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
February 28, 2022 1:16 p.m.

I wanted to address a few points that have come up in discussions about the Ukraine Crisis in recent days and which John mentions below. I’ll start with the question of US intelligence estimates about an imminent Russian invasion which appear to have been very accurate both in the overall prediction and the specifics of how one would take place.

I’ve seen a number of people say this was a surprise or at least not a given because of the intelligence failure that preceded the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

But I view this very differently.

