What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America

What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America

What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America

Someone, or someones, was recently knocking on doors in Yavapai County, Arizona, asking people who they voted for and claiming to work for the county recorder’s office. It’s unclear if the posers’ “canvassing” is tied to the sketchy “audit” in the state. But with Yavapai County just north of Maricopa, where “audit” leadership was dissuaded from a similar canvassing effort by a stern DOJ letter, the door-knocking has the county sheriff and recorder’s office on high alert The Maricopa County audit has itself done some traveling: Voting information has found its way to a cabin in the woods in… Montana The audit remains, literally, incredible: Audit leader Doug Logan, the CEO of “Cyber Ninjas,” didn’t have election experience prior to Trump’s 2020 loss, and friends of his recently told CNN they were flummoxed by his position in the Trumpian spotlight. Logan and other audit leaders have so far ignored a check-your-work challenge from a bipartisan group of election experts who’ve already completed an election recount of sorts -- without opening a box, using entirely public records . (Yes, they found that Trump lost Arizona.)

After announcing his opposition to Democrats’ headline “For The People” voting rights package, also known as S.1, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has offered his own compromise list of voting priorities . Here’s a quick rundown:The Manchin proposal earned praise from the likes of Stacey Abrams , Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) — and was promptly met with obstinacy from Republicans. When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abram’s substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said Thursday . New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie called that sentiment the “one drop rule for legislation.”No matter what, Manchin’s counteroffer doesn’t address the elephant in the room when it comes to voting rights: Manchin’s still not willing to change filibuster rules — despite his continued flirtation with the idea of “reform,” as captured by a leaked conversation with the centrist group No Labels. And, so far, he doesn’t have the support of the 10 Republicans he would need to get his list of priorities, in whatever form they take, to Joe Biden’s desk.Filibuster or not, Democrats want at least 50 votes on a voting measure this week. Manchin, ever the belle of the intra-party ball, even got some state-level attention recently: A group of Texas Democrats, after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss voting rights, made their way to the next most important office in D.C., that of the senator from West Virginia.

This week’s Franchise is a collaboration, and a hand-off. Tierney Sneed , TPM investigative and longtime voting rights beat reporter, has accepted a position at CNN covering the DOJ. After six-plus years at TPM, we bid her a fond farewell. But never fear. Matt Shuham , who’s covered right-wing extremism for TPM — including Donald Trump’s attacks on the democratic process and GOP efforts to restrict voting rights — is taking over The Franchise . Please keep sending us your voting rights-related tips, observations and questions by replying to this email. Alright, let’s dig in.

🇺🇸 Hello readers! This week’s Franchise is a collaboration, and a hand-off. Tierney Sneed , TPM investigative and longtime voting rights beat reporter, has accepted a position at CNN covering the DOJ. After six-plus years at TPM, we bid her a fond farewell. But never fear. Matt Shuham , who’s covered right-wing extremism for TPM — including Donald Trump’s attacks on the democratic process and GOP efforts to restrict voting rights — is taking over The Franchise . Please keep sending us your voting rights-related tips, observations and questions by replying to this email. Alright, let’s dig in.