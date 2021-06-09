What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America

The Latest In Faux Audit Mania//Manchin’s Counteroffer//Fallout Of Trump’s Election Theft Crusade Hits Courts

This week’s Franchise is a collaboration, and a hand-off. Tierney Sneed , TPM investigative and longtime voting rights beat reporter, has accepted a position at CNN covering the DOJ. After six-plus years at TPM, we bid her a fond farewell. But never fear. Matt Shuham , who’s covered right-wing extremism for TPM — including Donald Trump’s attacks on the democratic process and GOP efforts to restrict voting rights — is taking over The Franchise . Please keep sending us your voting rights-related tips, observations and questions by replying to this email. Alright, let’s dig in.

