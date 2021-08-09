­ ­ What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America ­

­ ­ ­ ­

­ ­ ‌Local GOP Chair Tees Off On Pennsylvania Audit ‌ In this issue… Garland Calls For Congress To Act//‌Local GOP Chair Tees Off On Mastriano Audit//Liberty U’s ‘Election Integrity’ Rally ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 📬 Was this newsletter forwarded to you? The Franchise in your inbox every Monday evening. Sign up here to receivein your inbox every Monday evening. ­ ­ ­ ­ ­

­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 🇺🇸 Hello readers!

On the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, now a shell of its former self, Congress doesn’t yet have much to show for six months of talk about the sanctity of the ballot. And, as sham “audits” proliferate around the country, I spoke to one GOPer in Pennsylvania who’s none too happy with the trend. More on that below. Got‌ ‌a‌ ‌voting‌ ‌rights‌ ‌story‌ ‌you‌ ‌think‌ ‌our‌ ‌readers‌ ‌should‌ ‌hear?‌ ‌Respond‌ ‌to‌ ‌this‌ ‌email‌ ‌and‌ ‌tell‌ ‌me‌ ‌about‌ ‌it.‌ ‌You‌ ‌can‌ ‌also‌ ‌call,‌ ‌text‌ ‌or‌ ‌Signal‌ ‌message‌ ‌me‌ ‌at‌ ‌646-397-4678.‌ ‌ ‌ Alright,‌ ‌let’s‌ ‌dig‌ ‌in.‌ ‌ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ The Feds ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ The attorney general has limits, constitutionally speaking. And he wants Congress to do its job for voting rights. Merrick Garland concluded a Washington Post op-ed Thursday: “On this anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, we must say again that it is not right to erect barriers that make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to vote. And it is time for Congress to act again to protect that fundamental right.” We’re seeing some signs of life on that front, but there aren’t many specifics to report: The Senate majority leader is reportedly telling Democrats to expect a vote this week. A vote on what? According to The New York Times, “As of Thursday, senior Democrats were still trying to hash out what exactly they would vote on in the coming days.”

The Wall Street Journal published some details on those negotiations Friday afternoon: The negotiations are reportedly centered on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) “compromise” framework released in June, which cut away parts of the For The People Act but kept key measures. One key sticking point: “Manchin has pushed for a mandate that all states require voter ID, with documentation such as utility bills counting toward the ID requirement.” With this rather large concession, Manchin has reportedly said he believes he can get Republicans to support the measure. Count us skeptical. Separately, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has a narrow standalone option: the Protecting Election Administration from Interference Act. On the redistricting front, the Washington Post has a useful survey of where things stand: A decade ago, Democrats weren’t “fully able to understand what happened until it was done,” said author and redistricting expert David Daley. No longer. Now, the fight has become “entrenched warfare,” with armies of lawyers and lawmakers, the Brennan Center’s Michael Li said. Crucially, thanks to the Supreme Court’s devastating 2013 Shelby County v. Holder ruling, the federal government has no authority to preclear any map changes from states with histories of racial discrimination. Extremely relevant: As the Wall Street Journal reports, a change in the Census Bureau’s statistical work — known as “differential privacy” and used to protect respondents’ confidentiality — has some researchers and local officials, especially those from largely minority areas, worried about the accuracy of the count. TPM looked into the change in December: “The biggest impacts are likely to come in analyses of racially polarized voters,” Justin Levitt, then an election law professor at Loyola Marymount, told Tierney Sneed. Now, Levitt is a senior policy advisor in the White House focusing on democracy and voting rights. ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ Around The Country ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ On Saturday, VIRGINIA GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin attended an “election integrity” rally at Liberty University. The two-day event was closed to the press. His ticketmates — the GOP nominees for lieutenant general and attorney general — opted not to attend, despite initially being listed as featured speakers. While he heavily promoted other campaign stops over last weekend, the election integrity rally does not seem to appear on Youngkin’s social media accounts, highlighting the difficulty of his attempts to both pass the Republican litmus test of supporting the Big Lie and not alienate moderates in a purple-blue state like Virginia. In KANSAS, one consequence of a new voting law: No more voter registration drives from the League of Women Voters. TEXAS Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is turning the screws on Democratic legislators who fled the state rather than provide a quorum for a new voting restriction bill. The governor called yet another special session, from which the Democrats will remain absent, at least for now. One WISCONSIN election official made an innocent joke to a friend after some late absentee ballots put Biden over the edge in the state. Now, right-wing outlets have dug up the exchange and stirred up a storm of abuse. Finally, CNN has a great timeline on Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in GEORGIA, which is still under criminal investigation. Two COLORADO lawyers, meanwhile, received a judicial smackdown for the ages for their own “copy-job” Big Lie lawsuit. ­ ­ ­ ­ ­

­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­

­ ­ ­ ­ ­ The Latest In Audit Mania ­ ­ ­ ­ ­