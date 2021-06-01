­ ­ What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America ­

But let’s start today with some good news for voters, with a rundown of recent moves lawmakers in some states have made to make voting easier. So here we go: Some of us — like myself — are hoping we make it to the beach by the end of the summer. Former President Trump thinks he’ll be back in the White House by the time fall rolls around, according to severa about how deeply his election reversal delusions have taken hold in his head. The fantasy would be comical, if it wasn’t propelling a surge of restrictive voting measures, while shaping a Republican playbook for how to never accept an electoral defeat again.But let’s start today with some good news for voters, with a rundown of recent moves lawmakers in some states have made to make voting easier. So here we go: 🇺🇸 ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ Where Voters Could Have An Easier Time Casting Ballots, Thanks To The Last Minute Moves Of Their Statehouses ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ Mail-in elections are now a fixture in Nevada going forward, with Gov. Steve Sisolak signing into law a measure that will have mail ballots automatically sent to voters unless they opt out of the system. In-person voting options will remain available as well.

going forward, with Gov. Steve Sisolak signing into law a measure that will have mail ballots automatically sent to voters unless they opt out of the system. In-person voting options will remain available as well. Connecticut’s Democratic legislature wants to send to the ballot a constitutional amendment to make no-excuse absentee voting permanent, though after approving the move once this year, lawmakers have to adopt it again before the expansion is put in front of voters. The legislature is also considering an automatic voter registration bill.

Democratic legislature wants to send to the ballot a constitutional amendment to make no-excuse absentee voting permanent, though after approving the move once this year, lawmakers have to adopt it again before the expansion is put in front of voters. The legislature is also considering an automatic voter registration bill. Illinois lawmakers have sent to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk a bill that will create a permanent mail in voting list, while increasing ballot access for inmates who have not yet been convicted of their charges. The legislation also moves back the electoral calendar to account for delays in the release of Census redistricting data. It’s not all gloom and doom for voters in state legislatures. Nevada became the latest state to expand ballot access as its legislative session came to a close. Here’s a look at what those lawmakers and others elsewhere did in recent weeks to make voting easier. ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ Manchin *Again* Vows Not To Support Dems’ Democracy Overhaul Bill ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) made clear in an op-ed this weekend that he’s not budging on his refusal to support any elections overhaul legislation, including the For the People Act, that does not have bipartisan support. He’s said as much in the past, but his latest declaration comes as a floor vote on the For the People Act, or S.1, approaches later this month. Manchin instead wants to focus on restoring the Voting Rights Act, which is moving along a legislative track separate from S.1. But it’s unclear whether such a move would get any Republican support beyond the one GOP Senator, Alaska’s Lisa Murkwoski, who supports it. ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­

­ ­ ­ ­ ­ Trump Fans The Flames Of MAGA Faux Audit Mania ­ ­ ­ ­ ­



The Pennsylvania Republicans are now agitating for a similar review of Biden’s win in their state, and they now have gotten the backing of former President Trump (who earnestly believes the audits will have him back in the White House by the end of August). So far, the GOP leaders of Pennsylvania’s state House have sounded weary of such an endeavor, but top state Senate Republicans appear open to it. In a statement Friday, Trump called out those Senate leaders by name.



Here’s a quick rundown of the fiascos from the Arizona audit that have happened just in the last week: Patrick Byrne, the ex-Overstock.com CEO and a chief fundraiser for the recount, has made a movie about the audit, working with a filmmaker known for a film suggesting that 9/11 was an alien conspiracy.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs listed a whole new list of concerns with the audit, based on her office’s observations, which included overhearing the audit’s co-chair, former AZ GOP head Randy Pullen, say that the shirt he had to wear on the counting floor made him "look like a transgender.”

The auditors’ plan to review sensitive election data at a “secure lab” in Montana raised questions about whether that “lab” was actually just a cabin in the woods.

In what appeared to be a response to the reporting around the Montana lab, the Maricopa auditors tweeted a copy of their cybersecurity policies — which were plagiarized from a Justice Department manual.

On Friday, emails obtained by an open records request revealed that Senate President Karen Fann, who is leading the audit push, had conversations in December with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani about “pushing to prove any fraud.” But these debacles aren’t what Trump supporters are seeing when they turned to their preferred media for coverage of the Arizona operation. Instead, an alternate reality has been created for them in which Trump’s election defeat can continue to be questioned. Case in point: A The obsession MAGA-media has had with Arizona’s sham election audit has turned to Pennsylvania, particularly after three Republican Keystone State lawmakers traveled to Phoenix on Wednesday to observe the shambolic partisan review of Maricopa County’s 2020 results.The Pennsylvania Republicans are now agitating for a similar review of Biden’s win in their state, and they now have gotten the backing of former President Trump (who earnestly believes the audits will have him back in the White House by the end of August). So far, the GOP leaders of Pennsylvania’s state House have sounded weary of such an endeavor, but top state Senate Republicans appear open to it. In a statement Friday, Trump called out those Senate leaders by name.Here’s a quick rundown of the fiascos from the Arizona audit that have happenedaren’t what Trump supporters are seeing when they turned to their preferred media for coverage of the Arizona operation. Instead, an alternate reality has been created for them in which Trump’s election defeat can continue to be questioned. Case in point: A new, absolutely unhinged lawsuit from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that Lindell swears will end in a 9-0 Supreme Court decision overturning the election. There’s also now talk in Michigan that Republican lawmakers will this week put forward a measure demanding a 2020 audit. ­ ­

­ ­ ­ ­ ­ More Pushback To New State Republican Election Laws Emerge ­ ­ ­ ­ ­