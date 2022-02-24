Zelensky Says Biden Promised ‘International Support’ On Call

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone soon after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I spoke with President Biden,” Zelensky said afterwards in a video posted online early Thursday in Kyiv. “The USA is preparing international support.”

Biden spoke to Zelensky on the phone just before midnight EST, per NBC.

The call comes shortly after Biden released a blistering statement promising “further consequences” for Russia’s escalating violence.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden wrote.

“Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security,” he added.

A White House official said to expect those remarks in the early afternoon.