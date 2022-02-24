Zelensky Says Biden Promised ‘International Support’ On Call

Latest
President Joe Biden makes remarks as he meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Sept.1, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on September 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. This was the two leaders' f... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on September 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. This was the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting and the first by a Ukrainian leader in more than four years. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
February 24, 2022 12:04 a.m.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone soon after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I spoke with President Biden,” Zelensky said afterwards in a video posted online early Thursday in Kyiv. “The USA is preparing international support.”

Biden spoke to Zelensky on the phone just before midnight EST, per NBC

The call comes shortly after Biden released a blistering statement promising “further consequences” for Russia’s escalating violence. 

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden wrote.

“Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security,” he added. 

A White House official said to expect those remarks in the early afternoon.

