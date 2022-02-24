Zelensky Addresses Ukraine As Russia Invades, Promising Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his country on Thursday morning, telling people to stay home.

“I spoke with President Biden,” Zelensky said. “The USA is preparing international support.”

Putin declared a full-scale war on Ukraine in a speech that was broadcast late Wednesday in the U.S. and early Thursday in Russia. As the speech ended, explosions sounded throughout Ukriane, with reports suggesting that Russian troops have staged amphibious landings in Odessa and Mariupol and are crossing the border near Kharkiv.

Zelensky spoke in Russian in a speech Wednesday evening, saying that Ukraine would fight back if attacked.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Now that Ukraine has been attacked, Zelensky addressed Ukraine, stating that he was placing the country under martial law.

“We are working, the army is working,” he said. “The whole defense sector of Ukraine is working.”

Zelensky addressed his country after speaking with Biden, and appeared to speak into a phone.

“I will remain in constant contact with you, the security council,” he said, adding that the rest of the government would stay online.

“No panic, we are strong, we are prepared for it all, we will win,” Zelensky said.