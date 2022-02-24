Latest
Putin declares war.
Putin Declares War Moments Before Russia Begins Airstrikes, Ground Invasion
Ivanka Trump Is In Talks About A Voluntary Interview With Jan. 6 Committee
Putin Drops Diplomacy As Breakaway Regions Request Russia's Military Help
Abbott Directs State Agencies To Investigate Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth

Zelensky Addresses Ukraine As Russia Invades, Promising Victory

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 14, 2022: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a joint press conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following their meeting at the Mariinskyi Palace. Irina Yakovleva/TASS (... KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 14, 2022: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a joint press conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following their meeting at the Mariinskyi Palace. Irina Yakovleva/TASS (Photo by Irina YakovlevaTASS via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 24, 2022 12:01 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his country on Thursday morning, telling people to stay home.

“I spoke with President Biden,” Zelensky said. “The USA is preparing international support.”

Putin declared a full-scale war on Ukraine in a speech that was broadcast late Wednesday in the U.S. and early Thursday in Russia. As the speech ended, explosions sounded throughout Ukriane, with reports suggesting that Russian troops have staged amphibious landings in Odessa and Mariupol and are crossing the border near Kharkiv.

Zelensky spoke in Russian in a speech Wednesday evening, saying that Ukraine would fight back if attacked.

Now that Ukraine has been attacked, Zelensky addressed Ukraine, stating that he was placing the country under martial law.

“We are working, the army is working,” he said. “The whole defense sector of Ukraine is working.”

Zelensky addressed his country after speaking with Biden, and appeared to speak into a phone.

“I will remain in constant contact with you, the security council,” he said, adding that the rest of the government would stay online.

“No panic, we are strong, we are prepared for it all, we will win,” Zelensky said.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
Comments
