Yacht-Watch: The Fancy Boats Getting Snatched Away From Russian Oligarchs

The Russian oligarchy finds itself paying the price for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which has triggered sanctions from the international community against Kremlin-tied billionaires and financial institutions left and right. And sadly for those oligarchs, Putin doesn’t seem particularly interested in their plight.

With many of their assets abroad frozen, some of Russia’s most obscenely wealthy find their lavish million-dollar superyachts are now in danger of being yanked away by the countries where they were docked or, in at least one case, just straight-up sabotaged by normal citizens out of protest.

The Lady Anastasia

Owner: Alexander Mijeev, the CEO of the Russian weapons exporter Rosoboronexport

Worth: $7 million

What happened: The 157-foot yacht’s own chief mechanic, who is Ukrainian, tried to sink it on Feb. 26.

The mechanic, Taras Ostapchuk, told the court and the media that he’d been enraged by footage of a Russian missile attack on an apartment in Kyiv on Saturday and believed that the rocket could’ve been provided by his own boss. Ostapchuk said he sought revenge by opening two of the ship’s valves in the engine room and crew area, and telling the other crew members (some of whom were Ukrainian too) to abandon ship. Some workers got law enforcement to intervene before the ship, which was docked in Majorca in Spain, could sink.

Ostapchuk isn’t sorry about any of it.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve done and I would do it again,” he told the court on Sunday.

The Dilbar

Owner: Alisher Usmanov, a steel and iron ore investor

Worth: Nearly $600 million

What happened: German authorities in Hamburg seized it from a shipyard where it was being refitted on March 2, according to Forbes.

The 512-foot Dilbar, which was custom made for Usmanov, is the world’s biggest yacht by tonnage (15,917 tons) and can carry up to 120 people at full capacity. It has the biggest swimming pool ever installed on a yacht, a garden and not one, but two helicopter pads (you know how it goes when several of your helicopter-owning guests try to fly to your yacht at the same time).

However, Hamburg authorities have denied reports of the seizure.

The Amore Vero

Owner: Igor Sechin, the CEO of the Russian oil giant Rosneft

Worth: $120 million, according to SuperYachtFan

What happened: French customs officials seized it on the Cote D’Azur, where it had been docked for repairs, on Wednesday.

This 280-foot yacht has seven suites that can accommodate up to 14 people (owner and guests). It’s also got a beauty salon, a gym and an elevator.

This post will be updated as we learn about the fates of more yachts.