The Sausage Making: White House Tries To Knock Down Inflation Fearmongering

After the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices rose in October and are currently hovering at notable heights, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and a jolly band of Republicans glommed on to the news, proclaiming with certainty that the inflationary spike is here to stay.

In reality, there are multiple theories about what’s causing the spike and how long it’ll last. But the bigger immediate concern for Democrats is that Manchin will use inflation as an excuse to derail the reconciliation package — even though, as economists told TPM, that is simply not something the reconciliation package would do.

The White House has been trying to preempt his possible objections by insisting that the spike is temporary, caused by a combination of changed consumer spending during the pandemic and a snarled and overburdened supply chain.

There is some uncertainty here: the nature of the spike, and whether we can get the COVID-19 virus tamped down enough to fix the problems. But there is virtually no uncertainty around whether the reconciliation package will cause inflation — it won’t. Despite what Manchin, or credulous reporting, suggests.

On The Calendar

President Joe Biden is set to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday at a big ceremony. It’s not clear how many Republicans will attend — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) RSVP’d no.

Remember when we were trying to game out what leverage points Democrats not named Manchin or Sinema had left? Biden’s signature was one of them, but he is clearly not going to use it as a reconciliation cudgel.

The House is slated to vote on its version of the reconciliation bill next week.

Manchinema Corner