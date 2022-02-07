Vernon Jones Abruptly Ditches Bid For Georgia Governorship To Run For House Seat Instead

Democrat-turned-Trump-supporter Vernon Jones abandoned his run to challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) Monday. Instead, he’s opted to run for a House seat.

In a press release announcing his congressional bid, Jones said that he made the decision after “much prayer & consideration.”

Jones added that in addition to withdrawing his gubernatorial bid, he is endorsing Kemp challenger and former senator David Perdue (R).

“He is a good man who loves our state and loves our Country,” Jones said.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

The switch by Jones, who has pushed former President Trump’s bogus claims of a “stolen” election in Georgia, comes as he trails far behind the Trump-endorsed Perdue.

Although Jones didn’t specify which House race he will enter in his statement, he is reportedly planning to run for a vacant seat in the solidly red 10th District, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The seat is currently held by Rep. Jody Hice (R), who is surrendering it to challenge Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger — who, like Kemp, refused to give in to Trump’s election fraud falsehoods — with Trump’s endorsement.

Jones’ announcement did not indicate whether he plans to run for Congress with the former president’s support. However, Jones recently visited Trump in Florida and has promoted “America First” lawmakers in Congress in tweets.

Jones initially announced his bid for Georgia governor last April.

Months later, in December, Trump endorsed Perdue. Heading into a primary clash with Kemp, Perdue has focused his campaign on proclaiming his loyalty to the former president. Perdue continues to push the Big Lie, saying that he wouldn’t have signed off on his state’s 2020 election results if he were governor at the time.

In his campaign announcement in December, Perdue painted Kemp as someone who “caved” to Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams because the Georgia governor didn’t follow Trump’s demands to not certify election results in the battleground state.

Earlier this month, Trump echoed Perdue’s sentiment in a video, casting Kemp as someone who caved to Democrats when the former president tried to get him to overturn Georgia’s election results.

“The Democrats walked all over Brian Kemp,” Trump said in a TV ad stumping for Perdue that aired earlier this month.