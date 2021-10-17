Twitter Users Torch RonJohn After He Quips That He ‘Prays For’ Dem ‘Gridlock’ On Reconciliation

Bipartisanship, who?

As Democrats continue negotiations on their sweeping reconciliation package that centrist senators are putting up a fight over, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday appeared to cheer on disagreements among Democratic senators over the content and topline of the “human infrastructure” bill.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson was asked to respond to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the crux of Democrats’ climate plan in the reconciliation bill (Clean Electricity Performance Program), and whether Democrats will meet the deadline of Oct. 31 that

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) set to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package.

“Well, I hope for Democrat gridlock,” Johnson said. “Oftentimes, in Washington, D.C., gridlock is the better alternative, but when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it. I hope that’s exactly what happens.”

Johnson’s remarks were made as Democratic leadership have begun accepting the reality that centrist senators Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) will likely force the reconciliation package’s price tag to be cut down to around $2 trillion from its current topline of $3.5 trillion.

Twitter users swiftly torched Johnson for wishing destruction on Democrats’ agenda:

Praying For Gridlock.

Can you imagine taking this position on anything related to your job https://t.co/uIpYTN2Q6K — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 17, 2021

“Praying for gridlock” is a helluva campaign slogan https://t.co/XwVpadgOPv — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 17, 2021

Russian Skeletor wants to run out the clock. https://t.co/LgSNjktekp — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 17, 2021

People actually voted for this guy https://t.co/QeVEaRuc09 — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 17, 2021

Wisconsin must be so proud… https://t.co/p6lU5H9LWN — Jon Seff (@jonseff) October 17, 2021