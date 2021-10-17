Latest
1 hour ago ago
Kinzinger Defends Biden’s Call For Justice Department To Prosecute Those Who Defy Jan. 6 Panel’s Subpoenas
3 hours ago ago
Democrats Eye Carbon Tax After Manchin Opposition To Climate Plan In Reconciliation Bill
6 hours ago ago
‘It’s Important Work’: Buttigieg Swats Down Tucker Carlson’s Mockery Of His Paternity Leave

Twitter Users Torch RonJohn After He Quips That He ‘Prays For’ Dem ‘Gridlock’ On Reconciliation

United States Senator Ron Johnson (Republican of Wisconsin) speaks to journalists with joint a press conference with United States Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat of Connecticut) (not seen) after their meeting with Uk... United States Senator Ron Johnson (Republican of Wisconsin) speaks to journalists with joint a press conference with United States Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat of Connecticut) (not seen) after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, outside the Presidential Office in Kiev, Ukraine, on 5 September, 2019. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 17, 2021 5:07 p.m.

Bipartisanship, who?

As Democrats continue negotiations on their sweeping reconciliation package that centrist senators are putting up a fight over, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday appeared to cheer on disagreements among Democratic senators over the content and topline of the “human infrastructure” bill.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson was asked to respond to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the crux of Democrats’ climate plan in the reconciliation bill (Clean Electricity Performance Program), and whether Democrats will meet the deadline of Oct. 31 that
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) set to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package.

“Well, I hope for Democrat gridlock,” Johnson said. “Oftentimes, in Washington, D.C., gridlock is the better alternative, but when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it. I hope that’s exactly what happens.”

Johnson’s remarks were made as Democratic leadership have begun accepting the reality that centrist senators Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) will likely force the reconciliation package’s price tag to be cut down to around $2 trillion from its current topline of $3.5 trillion.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Twitter users swiftly torched Johnson for wishing destruction on Democrats’ agenda:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: