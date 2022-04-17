Twitter Mocks Tucker Carlson Over Promo About So-Called ‘Collapse’ Of Testosterone

Twitter appears to be having a field day over the homoerotic nature of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s trailer for his supposed “documentary” about what he deems as a “collapse” of testosterone levels in men.

A trailer for “Tucker Carlson Originals” on Fox Nation featuring a supercut of shirtless and muscular white men went viral over the weekend after Nikki McCann Ramirez of Media Matters posted a clip of it on Twitter.

The full clip of the trailer begins with a recording of late former President John F. Kennedy promoting physical fitness, with Carlson himself whining about the supposed “total collapse of testosterone levels in American men” and griping that the NIH does not care enough about what he views as a crisis among men.

“We think it is a huge deal, so we wanna know what’s causing it and what we can do about it,” Carlson said in the trailer.

The clip of the trailer that went viral, however, focuses on men who are portrayed as Adonis-like creatures who can chop wood, fire up a grill, shoot a gun and wrestle to their heart’s content to … prove their masculinity.

The trailer only beefs up its brow-raising spectacle from there — it cuts to a naked man who is seen with his arms outstretched and standing behind a post illuminated with red light (perhaps a nod to Carlson pushing so-called “testicle tanning” with red light therapy as an unfounded treatment for “falling testosterone”).

Many of the men in the trailer also have their faces blurred out, for reasons unknown.

The trailer comes amid Republican lawmakers targeting transgender rights in recent months with the passage of bills and executive actions nationwide. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the state’s Department of Family Protective Services to investigate parents of trans children and teens who might be suspected of allowing their child to undergo basic gender affirming medical care (a move that a state judge temporarily blocked in a ruling last month). Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) signed what critics dub as the “Don’t Say Gay” law that bans teachers from holding classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Carlson’s steamy tease of his upcoming “documentary” about what he deems as a war on testosterone:

I just don't understand why this montage doesn't end with Tucker Carlson sitting at a desk, wearing a bowtie, and whining. https://t.co/1uwrWRZ7uy — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 17, 2022

This is actually real. Evidently he likes men without shirts, which may explain the Putin obsession. https://t.co/tBl2FPq2nT — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 17, 2022

I truly do not understand how the guy milking the cow fits in here. https://t.co/EFS6Ihd1oE — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 17, 2022

If Tucker Carlson wants to bring back manly men..maybe he should tell his viewers to stop breeding. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@antifaoperative) April 16, 2022

This is so gay. https://t.co/KPNCog3y9I — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 16, 2022

I am sitting here next to my gay husband living my gay life reading a gay novel as research for my new gay book…and yet I am not and will never be as gay as whatever is haunting Tucker Carlson's fantasies. https://t.co/wU05PVIrfG — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 16, 2022

remember, kids, don’t say gay! now please enjoy something we made that couldn’t be gayer if it were dancing to YMCA in a rainbow thong https://t.co/TFmq79nfdc — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 16, 2022

This new Tucker video is so gay I just bought lube. https://t.co/wjXLQCV23J — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 16, 2022

Is that one dude having sex with a Tesla recharging kiosk? — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) April 16, 2022

As you wish pic.twitter.com/oVQ8MeTrCw — Almog Yalinewich (@yalinewich) April 16, 2022

You guys wanna see something gayer than a parade float on a Sunday in June? pic.twitter.com/hjQTRl5ZW1 — George Hahn (@georgehahn) April 16, 2022

is that a penis charger? https://t.co/tB86dUxuAo pic.twitter.com/Zg9t8vGev0 — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) April 16, 2022

Tucker Carlson’s new video would have made Andy Warhol blush. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) April 16, 2022

Tucker Carlson has done a whole documentary encouraging his audience of men to tan their testicles with red light in order to reverse the damage of reduced testosterone caused by stupid libs and not eating enough meat.



This is not a joke tweet. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) April 16, 2022

Tucker would get arrested if he showed this video in a Florida classroom. https://t.co/nNjOhzvIFj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 16, 2022

This is in the first three seconds pic.twitter.com/tM5nt8mg8v — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 16, 2022

Do fascists get off on Tucker’s weird video? A guy shoves his junk in a light box, a narrator says “hard” repeatedly, one chugs water like beer at a frat house, two writhe shirtless, one squeezes a cow utter with no bucket (so just for fun?), and one shoots at jugs of yellow oil. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 16, 2022

Wait. Is this a parody? — Cathy Young 🇺🇦 (@CathyYoung63) April 16, 2022

These weaklings don’t even live up to the toxic vision of masculinity they claim to be protecting. I mean, look at this video lmao. It’s like the fever dream fantasy of a dude who thought their high school bully was a god https://t.co/bRXnMSym8n — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 16, 2022

Can anyone explain why the naked man is getting his dick lasered by a giant iphone? It has a Marsellus Wallace vibe to it, except they're taking out the soul from his junk. There's some chance Tucker is trolling his own audience because there's gay porn less gay than this. https://t.co/pqNFtK55kA — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 16, 2022

I thought I was straight until I watched this. Thank you, @TuckerCarlson. Thank you. https://t.co/jVR2xmi82O — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 16, 2022