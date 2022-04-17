Twitter Mocks Tucker Carlson Over Promo About So-Called ‘Collapse’ Of Testosterone

Twitter appears to be having a field day over the homoerotic nature of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s trailer for his supposed “documentary” about what he deems as a “collapse” of testosterone levels in men.
A trailer for “Tucker Carlson Originals” on Fox Nation featuring a supercut of shirtless and muscular white men went viral over the weekend after Nikki McCann Ramirez of Media Matters posted a clip of it on Twitter.
The full clip of the trailer begins with a recording of late former President John F. Kennedy promoting physical fitness, with Carlson himself whining about the supposed “total collapse of testosterone levels in American men” and griping that the NIH does not care enough about what he views as a crisis among men.
“We think it is a huge deal, so we wanna know what’s causing it and what we can do about it,” Carlson said in the trailer.
The clip of the trailer that went viral, however, focuses on men who are portrayed as Adonis-like creatures who can chop wood, fire up a grill, shoot a gun and wrestle to their heart’s content to … prove their masculinity.
The trailer only beefs up its brow-raising spectacle from there — it cuts to a naked man who is seen with his arms outstretched and standing behind a post illuminated with red light (perhaps a nod to Carlson pushing so-called “testicle tanning” with red light therapy as an unfounded treatment for “falling testosterone”).
Many of the men in the trailer also have their faces blurred out, for reasons unknown.
The trailer comes amid Republican lawmakers targeting transgender rights in recent months with the passage of bills and executive actions nationwide. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the state’s Department of Family Protective Services to investigate parents of trans children and teens who might be suspected of allowing their child to undergo basic gender affirming medical care (a move that a state judge temporarily blocked in a ruling last month). Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) signed what critics dub as the “Don’t Say Gay” law that bans teachers from holding classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Carlson’s steamy tease of his upcoming “documentary” about what he deems as a war on testosterone: