Twitter Permanently Suspends Greene’s Personal Account After ‘Repeated Violations’ Of Its Policy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) personal Twitter account was suspended on Monday following “repeated violations” of the social media platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In a statement, Twitter cited its “strike system” for its policy in its decision to permanently suspend the far-right lawmaker’s account, saying that it will “permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

According to the New York Times, Greene hit a fifth “strike,” meaning that her account will not be restored, after she had baselessly tweeted about “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths” on Saturday. Greene’s tweet contained a misleading chart that drew from a government database of unverified data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which relies on self-reported cases from patients and health care providers.

Previously, Twitter issued Greene a fourth strike in August after a tweet that baselessly claimed that vaccines were “failing.” Greene’s third strike occurred less than a month before her fourth when she tweeted that COVID-19 didn’t pose a threat for people unless they were obsessed or over age 65, while griping that vaccines shouldn’t be required.

Greene has become known for her incendiary tweets, which included posting the QAnon slogan, pushing the Big Lie of a “stolen” presidential election and comparing the House’s mask policy to the Holocaust.

However, Greene’s official Congressional Twitter account has not been suspended, appearing to not have violated the platform’s policies.

Twitter implemented its “strike system” in March for violations. Accounts can submit an appeal if they believe that their account was locked or suspended in error.

The permanent suspension of Greene’s personal Twitter account comes amid surging cases of the Omicron variant nationwide.

Last year, Twitter permanently banned former President Trump over a risk of “further incitement of violence” following his supporters breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.