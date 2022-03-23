Tucker Carlson Argues Black SCOTUS Noms Should Think Like Rappers, And I Can’t Make This Headline Sound Less Awful

Fox News host Tucker Carlson wants to know: If Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson really represents Black women, then why doesn’t she think like a street rapper?

After the Senate finished its first day of questioning in Jackson’s confirmation hearings on Tuesday, Carlson complained on his show that the nominee’s views “really seem like those of every affluent white liberal I’ve ever met.”

“If you want a Black candidate – I’m serious, I think the country would get better representation from…,” the Fox News host trailed off before saying, “She’s just a carbon copy of everyone in the neighborhood I spent my life in,” referring to La Jolla in San Diego.

Then Carlson threw in an extra helping of racism when his guest, right-wing commentator Clay Travis, claimed that Democrats were angling for “cosmetic diversity” with Jackson’s nomination.

“If you picked a rap star off the street, that person’s views would more likely be closer to the views of the average American than the views of this woman, I would argue,” Carlson said

“I would bet money on it, actually,” he added.

Carlson’s take came on the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings, during which Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to paint the nominee as, among other things, a critical race theory ideologue, an endeavor that led to Cruz demanding to know if Jackson believed in racist babies.

“Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?” the Texas senator asked after railing against “Antiracist Baby,” a book by Black activist Ibram Kendi.

The GOP’s official Twitter account wasn’t subtle about it either.