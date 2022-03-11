Latest
47 mins ago ago
One Kyiv Volunteer Goes From Tour Operator To Wartime Supplier
16 hours ago ago
Flynn Appears Before Jan. 6 Committee, But Declines To Answer Questions
18 hours ago ago
It’s Official: Texas Republicans’ New Voting Law Disenfranchised Thousands Of Otherwise Eligible Voters
19 hours ago ago
2020 Census Undercounted Hispanic Americans At Triple The Rate Of 2010

Tucker Sounds Pretty Mad At The Fact-Checking Fox Reporter Who’s Been Debunking Russian Disinfo

ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
By
|
March 11, 2022 11:06 a.m.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s just asking questions about Russia’s latest conspiracy theory — bioweapon labs in Ukraine — that’s found a home in U.S. right-wing circles. But he doesn’t seem to like the answers he’s getting from people who actually know things.

After Fox News defense reporter Jennifer Griffin debunked the Kremlin’s lab claims on air Wednesday night and Thursday, Carlson popped off during his show later on Thursday, slamming the “Pentagon talking points you saw reported as fact on television today and last night” and journalists who “didn’t bother to do any reporting whatsoever.”

“They got a text from some Biden administration flack and they just read it on the air like it was true,” the Fox News host fumed. “You shouldn’t be surprised, because that’s what they do.”

“And it’s possible they’re afraid not to do that,” he added. “They know if they stray from the script the White House has written for them, they’ll be denounced from the briefing room as tools of Putin.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

A few minutes later, Carlson ranted again about reporters who “scold anyone for asking legitimate questions” and “attack” them as tools of Russia.

Though Carlson never identified these allegedly crooked reporters by name, his tirade came the day after Griffin appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show and debunked with a Pentagon fact sheet the biolabs conspiracy theory that Carlson had been “just asking questions”-ing before her appearance that night.

Thursday night wasn’t the first time Carlson seemingly lashed out at Griffin.

On Tuesday last week, the Fox News host had Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor on his show, which was several days after Griffin slammed MacGregor’s Putin-friendly “distortions” of Russia’s war on Ukraine during his appearance on Fox. MacGregor sounded like an “apologist” for Putin, Griffin said.

An indignant Carlson defended MacGregor several days later with an apparent swipe at Griffin.

“Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson snarked as he introduced his guest. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.”

Griffin has emerged as Fox’s top fact-checker on the Ukraine crisis who’s been bluntly refuting her colleagues’ incorrect claims about Russia, notably pushing back against hosts like Steve Doocy and Harris Faulkner on air.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: