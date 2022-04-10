‘Romney 2.0′: Trumpworld Implodes Over Ex-POTUS’ Endorsement Of Dr. Oz

Shortly after former President Trump announced his endorsement of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, a slew of Trumpworld figures fired up social media with their apparent disapproval of the former president’s new endorsee to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

In a statement issued Saturday night, the former president announced his endorsement of Oz. Trump bragged that Oz backed up his claims of being in “extraordinary health,” which apparently made the former president “like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!).”

Trump also seemed to be swayed by Oz’s longtime television career, telling rally-goers on Saturday night that the 18-year run of the celebrity doctor’s now-defunct TV show is “like a poll” which, in his words, translates to: “people like you.”

Well before gaining Trump’s endorsement, Oz maintained close ties with the former president since Trump appeared on his show to discuss his health while running for the presidency in 2016. Trump shared what he said were his medical records with the TV doctor, who deemed them “comprehensive.” Oz was later appointed to the Trump administration’s health council.

But even the most MAGA-brained Trump loyalists are wracking their brains over what they view as a puzzling endorsement by the former president as the GOP seeks to retake Congress in this year’s midterm elections. Prior to Trump’s announcement, some Trumpworld figures scrutinized Oz for his history of previously living in New Jersey for the past two decades before registering to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020 under his in-laws’ address in suburban Philadelphia.

Here’s how some Trumpworld figures imploded upon finding out about Trump’s new endorsement:

Sean Parnell, Trump’s previous endorsement in Pennsylvania Senate race

(Parnell dropped his Senate bid after losing a child custody battle against his estranged wife, a ruling which came amid allegations of spousal abuse.)

I have enormous respect for President Trump. I was honored to have his endorsement in PA.

Twice

But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime—he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA https://t.co/kuTo4pp53U — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 9, 2022

Roger Stone, former Trump associate

Screenshot of Stone’s post on Telegram

Liz Wheeler, conservative political commentator and former OANN host

Trump endorsing Dr. Oz confirms what Trump supporters fear for 2024. Trump was a good POTUS (minus covid response). His worst thing was surrounding himself with idiots, suck ups & deep state. We worry, has he learned his lesson or will 2024 be a repeat? Endorsing Oz? The same.😬 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 10, 2022

John Cardillo, right-wing commentator

Even money odds Dr. Oz will eventually switch parties and f'k over PA voters.



Do NOT trust this guy. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 10, 2022

Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Oz is inexcusable.



He just put his political capital behind an anti-gun pro-abortion open borders Hollywood liberal.



Oz will be another Mitt Romney in the Senate. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 10, 2022

Erick Erickson, conservative radio host

It’s like Donald Trump’s staff is sabotaging Trump by convincing him to make the worst possible endorsements. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 10, 2022

Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large Breitbart News

This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it https://t.co/UC22IlLdFy — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 10, 2022

Jack Posobiec, far-right activist

The receipts are out on Dr Oz



And they are *bad*



Oz would be the Romney of PA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 10, 2022

Kurt Schlichter, Town Hall columnist

It’s pretty hard for me to fully express how disappointed in Trump I am for endorsing Oz. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 9, 2022

Endorsing Dr. Oz is like arguing that Limp Bizkit is the greatest band ever. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 10, 2022

Hodgetwins, a.k.a. “Conservative Twins,” conservative comedy-duo who appeared on Trump’s “Real News Update” webcast

Why did Trump endorse Dr Oz?? He’s Romney 2.0 https://t.co/IeS8NAWWiY — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 10, 2022

Scott Presler, MAGA operative who helped organize multiple “Stop the Steal” protests leading up to Jan. 6

I respect President Trump,



but I’d like for Pennsylvania voters to take a serious look @CarlaHSands. #PAsen — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 10, 2022

Lavern Spicer, former GOP candidate for Florida House

and also she's going to need a heck of a lot of money to win this PA Senate race, especially after the mess that just went on with that Oz endorsement, so here's the link to donate to Kathy. We CANNOT have Dr. Mitt Romney win the race!



Help Kathy: https://t.co/54tsS8UFyf — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 10, 2022

Allie Beth, conservative podcast host

Wait. Is there anything conservative about Dr. Oz? — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 9, 2022

Tim Swain, GOP candidate for South Carolina House of Representatives

Oz is Romney 2.0. Awful endorsement. — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 10, 2022

Tim Young, Washington Times columnist

Dr. Oz is just Mitt Romney with a scammy TV show. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 10, 2022

JD Rucker, editor at The Liberty Daily