‘Romney 2.0′: Trumpworld Implodes Over Ex-POTUS’ Endorsement Of Dr. Oz

Shortly after former President Trump announced his endorsement of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, a slew of Trumpworld figures fired up social media with their apparent disapproval of the former president’s new endorsee to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).
In a statement issued Saturday night, the former president announced his endorsement of Oz. Trump bragged that Oz backed up his claims of being in “extraordinary health,” which apparently made the former president “like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!).”
Trump also seemed to be swayed by Oz’s longtime television career, telling rally-goers on Saturday night that the 18-year run of the celebrity doctor’s now-defunct TV show is “like a poll” which, in his words, translates to: “people like you.”
Well before gaining Trump’s endorsement, Oz maintained close ties with the former president since Trump appeared on his show to discuss his health while running for the presidency in 2016. Trump shared what he said were his medical records with the TV doctor, who deemed them “comprehensive.” Oz was later appointed to the Trump administration’s health council.
But even the most MAGA-brained Trump loyalists are wracking their brains over what they view as a puzzling endorsement by the former president as the GOP seeks to retake Congress in this year’s midterm elections. Prior to Trump’s announcement, some Trumpworld figures scrutinized Oz for his history of previously living in New Jersey for the past two decades before registering to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020 under his in-laws’ address in suburban Philadelphia.
Here’s how some Trumpworld figures imploded upon finding out about Trump’s new endorsement:
Sean Parnell, Trump’s previous endorsement in Pennsylvania Senate race
(Parnell dropped his Senate bid after losing a child custody battle against his estranged wife, a ruling which came amid allegations of spousal abuse.)