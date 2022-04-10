Latest
9 hours ago ago
Cheney Denies Reported Dispute Within Jan. 6 Committee Over Trump Criminal Referral
UNITED STATES - APRIL 5: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
12 hours ago ago
McConnell Sidesteps Trump’s Endorsement Of Celebrity Doctor Oz Weeks Before GOP Primary
14 hours ago ago
State Dept: Incomplete Account Of Foreign Gifts Given To Trump And Officials In 2020

‘Romney 2.0′: Trumpworld Implodes Over Ex-POTUS’ Endorsement Of Dr. Oz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Dr. Mehmet Oz attends The 2022 Champions Of Jewish Values Gala at Carnegie Hall on January 20, 2022 in New York City. A TV personality and former faculty member at Columbia University... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Dr. Mehmet Oz attends The 2022 Champions Of Jewish Values Gala at Carnegie Hall on January 20, 2022 in New York City. A TV personality and former faculty member at Columbia University, Dr. Oz is running as a Republican for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 10, 2022 5:19 p.m.

Shortly after former President Trump announced his endorsement of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, a slew of Trumpworld figures fired up social media with their apparent disapproval of the former president’s new endorsee to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

In a statement issued Saturday night, the former president announced his endorsement of Oz. Trump bragged that Oz backed up his claims of being in “extraordinary health,” which apparently made the former president “like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!).”

Trump also seemed to be swayed by Oz’s longtime television career, telling rally-goers on Saturday night that the 18-year run of the celebrity doctor’s now-defunct TV show is “like a poll” which, in his words, translates to: “people like you.”

Well before gaining Trump’s endorsement, Oz maintained close ties with the former president since Trump appeared on his show to discuss his health while running for the presidency in 2016. Trump shared what he said were his medical records with the TV doctor, who deemed them “comprehensive.” Oz was later appointed to the Trump administration’s health council.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

But even the most MAGA-brained Trump loyalists are wracking their brains over what they view as a puzzling endorsement by the former president as the GOP seeks to retake Congress in this year’s midterm elections. Prior to Trump’s announcement, some Trumpworld figures scrutinized Oz for his history of previously living in New Jersey for the past two decades before registering to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020 under his in-laws’ address in suburban Philadelphia.

Here’s how some Trumpworld figures imploded upon finding out about Trump’s new endorsement:

Sean Parnell, Trump’s previous endorsement in Pennsylvania Senate race

(Parnell dropped his Senate bid after losing a child custody battle against his estranged wife, a ruling which came amid allegations of spousal abuse.)

Roger Stone, former Trump associate

Screenshot of Stone’s post on Telegram

Liz Wheeler, conservative political commentator and former OANN host

John Cardillo, right-wing commentator

Erick Erickson, conservative radio host

Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large Breitbart News

Jack Posobiec, far-right activist

Kurt Schlichter, Town Hall columnist

Hodgetwins, a.k.a. “Conservative Twins,” conservative comedy-duo who appeared on Trump’s “Real News Update” webcast

Scott Presler, MAGA operative who helped organize multiple “Stop the Steal” protests leading up to Jan. 6

Lavern Spicer, former GOP candidate for Florida House

Allie Beth, conservative podcast host

Tim Swain, GOP candidate for South Carolina House of Representatives

Tim Young, Washington Times columnist

JD Rucker, editor at The Liberty Daily

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: