Report: Trump Had Secret WH Meetings In Days Before Insurrection, Grisham Told Jan. 6 Panel

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham shared some new details of what ex-President Donald Trump was up to pre-Capitol insurrection with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee during her interview in early January, according to the Guardian.

Grisham told the committee that Trump held off-the-books meetings at the White House that apparently only a few staffers knew about and were mostly scheduled by then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Guardian reports.

The former press secretary reportedly told the committee that she wasn’t sure who went to the meetings. However, she directed the panel toward former chief usher Timothy Harleth, who Grisham said waved the meeting participants upstairs to the gatherings, according to the Guardian.

Grisham also reportedly told the committee which White House documents would be useful for certain questions in the panel’s investigation. Specifically, the former Trump aide pointed to the presidential line-by-line, a document that tracks the President’s movements and gets sent to the Secret Service, the Guardian reports.

Additionally, Grisham reportedly discussed how the White House and the Secret Service coordinated plans with the organizers of the pre-insurrection rally for Trump to speak at the event.