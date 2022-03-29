Latest
15 hours ago ago
In 20 Minutes, A Microcosm Of The Jackson Hearings
22 hours ago ago
Trump Likely Committed Obstruction Of Congress, Judge Rules
24 hours ago ago
After Two Decades, Wallace Finally Got Fed Up With Fox. He Admits He Might Be A ‘Slow Learner’
2 days ago ago
Senate Judiciary Dems Demand Thomas To Recuse Himself From Election Cases Over Wife’s Big Lie Texts

Trump Was Repeatedly Warned His Attacks On 2020 Election Results Could Spark Violence On Jan. 6, Cheney Says

President Donald Trump shrugs after a press conference following the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 29, 2022 9:54 a.m.

Then-President Donald Trump and his cronies were made fully aware in advance that their sustained campaign to steal the 2020 election could lead to violence on the day the election results were to be certified on Jan. 6, according to House Jan. 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“We have learned that President Trump and his team were warned, in advance and repeatedly, that the efforts they undertook to overturn the 2020 election would violate the law and our Constitution,” Cheney said during a committee meeting on Monday night.

“They were warned that January 6th could, and likely would, turn violent,” she added.

The panel has spoken to “hundreds” of witnesses, including more than a dozen ex-Trump aides, in its investigation into the Capitol insurrection, according to Cheney.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Cheney’s remarks came as the committee voted to recommend criminal contempt charges for ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino on Monday.

The fact that Trump and his team were apparently warned their actions could potentially trigger violence adds extra weight to the multiple instances of them invoking warlike rhetoric while falsely claiming the election was fraudulent, especially during the Trump rally that preceded the insurrection.

That’s when, after then-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani infamously called for a “trial by combat,” Trump told his angry supporters that they’ll “never take back our country with weakness.”

“You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” he said shortly before the mob, having been fed lies about the election for months at that point, stormed the Capitol.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: