Trump Loses It Over Barr Interview In Screed To Lester Holt

Former President Donald Trump exploded at ex-Attorney General Bill Barr in a newly published letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt, who recently interviewed Barr about Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election.

In the scathing letter, which was sent last Wednesday and published by Axios on Monday, Trump was answering questions that Holt’s team had sent him regarding the Barr interview, which was pre-recorded.

“Bill Barr cares more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington Media and Elite than serving the American people,” Trump wrote. “He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Also Barr “didn’t want to stand up to the Radical Left Democrats because he thought the repercussions to him personally, in the form of their threatened impeachment, would be too severe,” according to the former president.

“In other words, Bill Barr was a coward!” he added.

Trump’s letter came before NBC News began releasing clips of Holt’s interview with Barr, who is doing a series of interviews to promote a new book. He recounted his ex-boss’ rage at being told during a Dec. 2020 meeting that the election voter fraud allegations were “bullshit.”

“He was asking about different theories, and I had the answers. I was able to tell him, ‘This was wrong because of this,'” Barr told Holt, adding that Trump was “obviously getting very angry about this.”

The former attorney general told Holt he then offered his resignation to Trump, who slapped his desk and said “’Accepted. Go home. Don’t go back to your office. Go home. You’re done,'” according to Barr.

Barr also said he believed Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word, in that it appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill,” the ex-Trump official said in the interview. “I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think that that was wrong.”

But in spite of all that, plus the way Trump raked him over the coals in the letter, Barr signaled during a “Today” interview on Monday that he’d still vote for Trump in 2024 if he were the GOP nominee.

“Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” said Barr, who had written in his book that Trump had become “dangerous” after the 2020 election.