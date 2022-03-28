Trump Likely Committed Obstruction Of Congress, Judge Rules

Former President Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 likely constitute attempted obstruction of Congress, a federal judge ruled on Monday.
“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” U.S. District Judge David Carter for the Central District of California wrote.
Carter ruled in the opinion that John Eastman, an influential conservative attorney who argued in favor of Trump’s efforts to subvert the election, had to turn over more than 100 emails to the House Jan. 6 Committee.
Read the order here: