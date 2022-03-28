Latest
2 hours ago ago
After Two Decades, Wallace Finally Got Fed Up With Fox. He Admits He Might Be A ‘Slow Learner’
19 hours ago ago
Senate Judiciary Dems Demand Thomas To Recuse Himself From Election Cases Over Wife’s Big Lie Texts
20 hours ago ago
‘Beyond The Pale’: Booker Rips GOPers Who Hectored Jackson During Confirmation Hearings
UNITED STATES - JUNE 16: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., attends the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing titled ”The Biden Administration's Priorities for Engagement with the United Nations,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.N. ambassador, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
22 hours ago ago
Kinzinger Remains Tight-Lipped On Jan. 6 Panel’s Plans For Ginni Thomas After Big Lie Texts Reveal

Trump Likely Committed Obstruction Of Congress, Judge Rules

It came in a ruling against attorney John Eastman.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump drinks from a bottle as he gives a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022... ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump drinks from a bottle as he gives a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 28, 2022 11:59 a.m.

Former President Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 likely constitute attempted obstruction of Congress, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” U.S. District Judge David Carter for the Central District of California wrote.

Carter ruled in the opinion that John Eastman, an influential conservative attorney who argued in favor of Trump’s efforts to subvert the election, had to turn over more than 100 emails to the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Read the order here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: