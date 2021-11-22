Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Loses Bitter Custody Battle

A judge granted sole legal custody to Laurie Snell, the estranged wife of Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Sean Parnell, after a bitter custody battle in which Snell accused him of assaulting both her and their children.

“Ms. Snell is grateful that justice prevailed,” Jill Sinatra, Snell’s lawyer, told TPM. “She has been awarded sole legal and primary physical custody of their children. She will continue, as always, to focus on their best interests.”

Parnell’s lawyers did not respond to TPM’s questions.

“Laurie Snell was the more credible witness & she can truthfully give regular status reports to Sean Parnell & as may be needed to the court,” Butler County Senior Common Pleas Judge James Arner wrote, according to multiple local reports. He awarded sole legal custody and primary physical custody to Snell, with partial physical custody to Parnell on some weekends each month.

Parnell during the custody hearing denied Snell’s accusations of abuse, calling his relationship with her “tumultuous” but not violent, and maintaining that he never hurt their children.

Parnell, who has already been endorsed by President Donald Trump, was considered the leading contender for the Republican nomination in the race to fill the Senate seat soon to be vacated by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). The custody loss may further undermine his campaign.

Parnell is one of multiple Republican Senate candidates accused of domestic violence this cycle, alongside Herschel Walker in Georgia and Former Gov. Eric Greitens in Missouri. TPM asked Ronna Romney McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, whether the crop of accused candidates hurts the party’s standing late last week.

“We take domestic violence very seriously,” she said. “If there were criminal charges or if that got pursued, we would look at that very seriously, but it’s gonna be up to the voters to decide. They have to make their case and tell their story.”