Trump Takes A Not-So-Subtle Shot At ‘Gutless’ GOPers Who Won’t Say Whether They Got Boosters

Former President Donald Trump swiped at certain unnamed politicians on Tuesday for not revealing their COVID-19 vaccine booster status.

After saying during an OAN interview that he’s been boosted, Trump compared himself to those whom he claimed haven’t been as transparent as he has about receiving the shot.

“I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed, and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ — because they had the vaccine — and they’re answering it like — in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it because they’re gutless,” the ex-president said. “You gotta say it — whether you had it or not. Say it.”

Trump didn’t name anyone in particular, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) notably kept a tight lip in an incredibly clumsy way during an appearance on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” several weeks ago when host Maria Bartiromo asked if he’d gotten the booster.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“I’ve done whatever I did, the normal shot, and that at the end of the day is people’s individual decisions about what they want to do,” DeSantis replied.

Trump’s jab comes amid tension with the Florida governor over the 2024 election: Trump has reportedly been grumbling about DeSantis behind the scenes.

The governor is seen as a top contender for 2024, should he run, and has in some ways emulated Trump himself. DeSantis hasn’t said he’d step aside if the former president were to run again, reportedly provoking Trump’s ire.

Watch Trump’s OAN remarks: