Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 1: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in Longworth Building on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago ago
NBC: Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifying In Front Of Grand Jury In Trafficking Probe
2 hours ago ago
Fauci Reiterates Omicron Will Infect Most. But That Doesn’t Necessarily Mean More Illness.
4 hours ago ago
Neo-Nazi Leader Slapped With 7-Year Sentence For Threatening Journos And Anti-Semitism Group

Trump Takes A Not-So-Subtle Shot At ‘Gutless’ GOPers Who Won’t Say Whether They Got Boosters

President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on November 3, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
January 12, 2022 10:10 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump swiped at certain unnamed politicians on Tuesday for not revealing their COVID-19 vaccine booster status.

After saying during an OAN interview that he’s been boosted, Trump compared himself to those whom he claimed haven’t been as transparent as he has about receiving the shot.

“I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed, and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ — because they had the vaccine — and they’re answering it like — in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it because they’re gutless,” the ex-president said. “You gotta say it — whether you had it or not. Say it.”

Trump didn’t name anyone in particular, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) notably kept a tight lip in an incredibly clumsy way during an appearance on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” several weeks ago when host Maria Bartiromo asked if he’d gotten the booster.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“I’ve done whatever I did, the normal shot, and that at the end of the day is people’s individual decisions about what they want to do,” DeSantis replied.

Trump’s jab comes amid tension with the Florida governor over the 2024 election: Trump has reportedly been grumbling about DeSantis behind the scenes.

The governor is seen as a top contender for 2024, should he run, and has in some ways emulated Trump himself. DeSantis hasn’t said he’d step aside if the former president were to run again, reportedly provoking Trump’s ire.

Watch Trump’s OAN remarks:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: