WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee heard from six representatives of groups that were targeted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for special scrutiny. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
John Eastman’s Employer Defends Blueprint For Pence To Steal Election For Trump
Trump Celebrates Ashli Babbitt’s Birthday, Says There Was ‘No Reason’ For Her Death
Allen West Hospitalized With COVID, Tweets Through It

Trump Asked For Probe Into Whether China-Made Thermostats Hacked Election, Book Says

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
October 11, 2021 12:57 p.m.

Then-President Donald Trump asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to investigate a truly wild conspiracy theory in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book, “Betrayal.”

On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Karl shared an excerpt of his book reporting that Jeffrey Clark, the acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Division who schemed to help Trump use the DOJ to steal the election, presented to the then-president a new conspiracy theory alleging Chinese hacking of U.S. voting systems.

Clark believed that “wireless thermostats made in China” for Google by a manufacturer called Nest Labs “might have been used to manipulate voting machines in Georgia,” Karl wrote in his book.

Trump was “intrigued” by the bonkers allegation, according to Karl, and he directed Ratcliffe to look into it.

Clark’s conspiracy theory was mentioned in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s report on Trump’s efforts to weaponize the DOJ in his anti-election crusade.

According to the report, Clark sent Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue an email in late December demanding access to the DNI’s classified intel to investigate whether a “smart thermostat” had been used to connect a Dominion voting machine to the Chinese government.

That demand was one of two “urgent action items” Clark had presented to Rosen and Donoghue in the email. The other was an alarming proposal that the Justice Department send a letter to Georgia baselessly claiming the state’s election results were corrupt and advising the GOP-controlled legislature to replace Biden’s electors with new ones.

Listen to the excerpt from Karl’s book below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
