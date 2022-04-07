Trump: No, I Didn’t Ask Brooks To Do A Coup For Me – But Someone Needs To Do A Coup For Me!

Ex-President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that he definitely didn’t ask one of his top lackeys in Congress to somehow nullify the 2020 election results and get him reinstated in the White House — but that definitely still needs to happen.

During an interview with the Washington Post on Wednesday, Trump denied Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-AL) claim that the former president repeatedly lobbied him to “rescind” the election (which … is not possible).

“I didn’t ask him to do it. He’s in no position to do it,” Trump told the Post. “I certainly didn’t ask him to do it.”

Buuuuut…..

“But I believe when you see massive election fraud, I can’t imagine that somebody who won the election based on fraud, that something doesn’t happen? How has it not happened? If you are a bank robber, or you’re a jewelry store robber, and you go into Tiffany’s and you steal their diamonds and get caught, you have to give the diamonds back,” Trump added.

There wasn’t massive fraud in the 2020 election, the election wasn’t stolen and the Oval Office isn’t a Tiffany’s.

Brooks, who’s running for Senate, first revealed Trump’s bizarre and legally impossible request last month as the ex-president publicly floated taking back his endorsement of Brooks on the basis that the Alabama congressman wasn’t dedicated enough to promoting Trump’s Big Lie — simply because Brooks suggested at one point last year that it might be time to move on from the 2020 election and focus on future races.

Brooks told AL.com that he pushed back against Trump’s demand and told him there was no legal way to snatch the presidency away from Joe Biden and give it back to Trump.

After Trump officially dumped Brooks, the congressman told CNN that the former president had begun asking him and other lawmakers “multiple times” to undo the election as recently as last fall.