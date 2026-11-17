I didn’t know how to tell Josie she shouldn’t wear pants to the Christ is King conference.

I planned to meet up with the YouTuber and documentary filmmaker, who posts under the Channel @josieliftsthings, at the Christ Is King: America After Trump conference in Irving, Texas. Josie travels the world making documentaries about women in different cultures, and wanted to interview me for a forthcoming piece. She, however, is an Australian who doesn’t closely follow the more extreme tendencies in American politics, and so I did my best to warn her about what she was walking into.

The inaugural event put on by start-up Christian nationalist podcast network NXR Studios (NXR is short for New Christian Right) was organized by founder and pastor Joel Webbon and promised to lay out an insurgent Christian nationalist vision for picking up the pieces of MAGA after the disastrous 2026 midterms. It would feature appearances from Holocaust denier and cult white nationalist internet personality Nick Fuentes, failed far-right Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishbeck and Alex Jones, the one-time proprietor of InfoWars. These men want to take over the Republican Party by outflanking it on the right, explicitly advocating for gender and racial hierarchies that put white Christian men exclusively in control of our public institutions.

I advised Josie to dress modestly.

Webbon launched NXR in January, a spin-off of his non-profit Right Response Ministries. In less than a year, the company has seen some growth during a period of stagnation for other more established conservative podcasters like Benny Johnson and Candace Owens. Alongside a suite of Christian nationalist influencers and podcasters under the NXR label, Webbon is an attention-hungry shock merchant farming views by saying women shouldn’t have the right to vote and Jews shouldn’t be allowed to hold public office. NXR claims to have had a growth spike in 2026 when the company launched a ten-part conversation series with Fuentes.

Webbon has said that their YouTube page has received 8 million views and added 50,000 new subscribers this year. But at the conference, he seemed to admit that this modest online success wasn’t yet translating into a thriving business.

“We kind of need cash flow,” he said with a sheepish, “aw shucks” tone. “This was super, duper expensive — like, just disgustingly expensive. It makes me sad.”

Madeline Peltz

Webbon wants to turn the conference into an annual event to rival those put on by Turning Point USA and CPAC. But while Turning Point USA events are characterized by sparklers, booming EDM music, and Instagrammable photo opportunities, the NXR set-up was dour and stripped down, like the nakedly racist lectures I heard from their thin lineup throughout the weekend.

Inside the Irving Convention Center, members of the anti-government extremist militia the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, milled around handing out seemingly AI generated flyers for a “CHRISTIAN WARRIORS AFTER-PARTY” that boasted “the Alamo is the only wall we’ll ever kiss or pray at!”

An NXR merch table sold t-shirts that read “Diversity for Israel” in vintage baseball team style script and “ITS OK TO BE WHITE” surrounded by suspiciously familiar lightening bolt graphics.

On the first night when Webbon and headliner Alex Jones were scheduled to speak, I sat down in a darkened warehouse with folding chairs in front of an empty stage backed by a glowing LED screen. An older man behind me complained the screen’s brightenness was hurting his eyes.

Webbon soon appeared onstage, and opened the conference with an hour and half speech laying out his four pillars of a Christian nationalism. He preaches in a highly affected transatlantic accent, as if he is doing a perverted impression of Humphrey Bogart in Casablaca. The first 50% of the speech was dedicated solely to the first pillar, alternatively named “anti-zionism” and ending “Jewish supremacy in non-Jewish spaces.”

“ The Jews were the most stiff-necked, rebellious, unbelieving, wicked people who ever lived,” Webbon said. The speeches throughout the weekend would continue in this tenor, and were so cartoonishly racist that they were roundly mocked, even by far-right influencers on Elon Musk’s X.

Christians don't advocate for "whiteness". The Bible condemns thinking along racial lines. The Nazis did that and Bonhoeffer denounced it. Webbon and his ilk are doing it now. It's not about race, but about ideology. This is anti-Christ. Reject it. https://t.co/P44JVnb2w0 — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 14, 2026

Anti-semitism is a common thread among this fractious crowd, an unwieldy mix of groypers, single young men devoted to Fuentes, local fundamentalist Christians, and a constellation of old school extremist militia types. Another common belief is biblical patriarchy — a strict gender hierarchy where men rule over women.

“There is a psychological difference, there’s a mental difference, there’s an emotional difference and a physical difference,” Webbon declared at one point. “Every time you see a woman in leadership, I guarantee there were at least a thousand men who were more qualified for that position than her,” he added a moment later. Webbon then called for the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, to be repealed. The boomer behind me who complained about his eyes hurting shouted, clapped and pumped his fist.

After bolting out of the conference center eager to change out of my trad cosplay (an ankle-length blue floral dress and mock neck espresso brown sweater, my Jewish curls pulled tightly back in an inconspicuous bun), I stopped at a nearby bar to pick up dinner. While waiting for my food, a group of women in matching t-shirts held each other upright as they sing-screamed Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” into a karaoke microphone. It was a welcome reminder that we are, in fact, allowed to go out in public without men.

The next day I spoke with conference-goers. “Whatever they say,” I warned Josie, “do not look shocked.”

I spoke with one attendee, Kendra, who said that she had moved to Texas from Minnesota in 2017 with her husband Matt. Kendra told me she was grateful to escape the “Muslim garbage” there. She grimaced when Josie introduced herself in an Australian accent. We discussed the midterms, and I asked her if she had hope that America could be redeemed.

“The Old Testament tells you it’s the same story over and over and over again,” she said, resignedly. “God says your judgment is going to be when women and foreigners rule over you.”

“Empires rise and empires fall,” her husband added.

Dale Partridge, an NXR podcaster and influencer, was next up. He gave a speech titled, “Love your neighbor by deporting him.”

It was around then that I learned, while on the ground in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by Oath Keepers and groypers, that all national flights had been grounded — from none other than Alex Jones.

“More stuff is going down,” he said he had learned after waking up from a 30 minute nap. It was either a foreign attack or a “pre-programmed” “rogue AI” that “Bill Gates has been hyping.” My heart sank when I checked the New York Times app and saw the ground stop was real.

The conference did not have enough talent to fill three days of programming. In between speeches, there were panel discussions (Webbon put himself on every panel). Their one liners about women and Indians and immigrants and the Jewish capture of the Trump-Vance administration grew tired. Over the course of the three days, the audience seemed increasingly disengaged, and I saw fewer and fewer bodies in seats.

But at the very end of the third day, it finally came time for the highly anticipated “special guest.” Christ Is King: America After Trump sprang back to life. Nick Fuentes, who rarely makes public appearances, took his rightful place on the stage and the crowd went absolutely insane. In his speech, Fuentes, who encouraged his followers to vote for Democrats in the midterms in order to accelerate Trump’s decline, celebrated the Republicans’ losses and laid out his theory for the 2028 election.

He called on his movement to take up Trump’s 2016 platform and combine it with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organizing model. Fuentes believes Trump’s original promises of mass deportation and ending “globalism” are still what motivates voters to support Republicans. He expressed admiration for the DSA’s growth and electoral successes against establishment party opposition. He claimed the DSA went from 1,000 members in 2016 to 100,000 10 years later.

“Let’s think practically. 100,000 groypers doesn’t flip the country 50% in favor of our ideology,” he said. “But 100,000 groypers can do 100 million phone calls. They can knock on 100 million doors. We can get out there in the Iowa caucus. We can get out there in the battleground states, in the primary for an America First candidate, and the Republican Party, and then in the general for that person in 2028,” he said.

“If we could do that, we can win.”

He’s right that, as he put it, a “small group” of “fanatics, zealots, martyrs, the people that are willing to die for what they believe in” are the ones that throughout history have had the most success creating revolutionary social change.

But after over 10 years in the national spotlight, the 28-year-old Fuentes has yet to show he is able to translate his cult appeal into an actual electoral coalition. In his speech, he encouraged his followers to take inventory of their “interior lives” and focus on self-improvement so they can effectuate social change. It’s a message that clashed with his own words from a video titled “I Am The Voice of Generation Z,” posted to his Rumble channel last year. “What do you think I’m doing all day?” he asked. “I’m playing Fortnite all day. I’m playing Fortnite until 3 a.m. I’m watching brainrot on TikTok. I’m eating McDonald’s like a pig.”

If he wants the groypers to take Iowa, his reclusive, degenerate lifestyle has to get a lot more aggressive. NXR and Fuentes are vying for power in the vacuum left by Charlie Kirk and Trump’s ongoing fall from grace. But it’s not like Kirk was the most charismatic of all his peers. His competitive edge was his work ethic.

Fuentes is very educated, and he gave a captivating speech. His Christian nationalist worldview harmonizes quite well with the broader American fascist sensibility, and he’s a much more sophisticated political theorist than Webbon and his fellow wannabes. I saw for myself in Texas the way he has these young men wrapped around his finger, much more so than anyone else I heard from at this conference.

But the Christian nationalists are up against steep competition in the race to succeed Trump. Whether Fuentes is able to effectuate his ambitions by mobilizing his followers at the scale he professes to aim for is, for now, an unproven possibility. But crazier things have happened.