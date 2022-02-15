Suspect In Louisville Mayoral Candidate Attack Charged With Attempted Murder, Police Say

Latest
U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
By
|
February 15, 2022 9:59 a.m.

The man who allegedly shot at Craig Greenberg, a Democrat running for Louisville mayor in Kentucky, was taken into custody on Monday and charged for the attack, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The suspect, 21-year-old Quintez Brown, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly opening fire at Greenberg’s campaign headquarters, LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said on Monday.

Neither Greenberg nor his staffers were harmed, though the candidate’s shirt was grazed by a bullet.

Brown is a civil rights activist who worked as an editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier Journal, the outlet reported. He made headlines last summer when he disappeared for two weeks in what his family feared to be a mental health breakdown. Brown was found safe on July 1, according to the Courier Journal.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been established in the ongoing investigation, LMPD police chief Erika Shields said.

“We also have no reason to believe that this individual was acting anything but alone,” she added.

Greenberg publicly commented on the shooting on Monday evening, saying he and his team were “blessed” to have survived the incident unharmed.

“We are shaken, but safe,” he said.

The candidate reported that the suspected gunman walked into his office, aimed a firearm “directly” at him and began shooting before a campaign staffer managed to close the door, which Greenberg and the rest of his team barricaded.

Greenberg said he would hold off on commenting any further on the incident in order to “allow law enforcement to do their work.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
