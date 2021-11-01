LISTEN: Supreme Court Hears Challenges To Texas Abortion Law

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments by health providers and the Department of Justice challenging the Texas abortion law.
Watch below:
While some of the conservative justices admitted that the plaintiffs Monday had strong cases against the six-week Texas abortion ban,…
Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Monday said that progressives plan to vote for both the bipartisan…
The liberal women Supreme Court justices let the snark fly Monday as they picked apart the six-week abortion ban out…