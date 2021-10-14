Latest
Tina Peters
1 hour ago ago
Judge Bars Conspiratorial Colorado Clerk From Election Administration After Suspicious Leak
on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Panel Opens Contempt Proceedings Against Bannon
2 hours ago ago
Airline-Banned Anti-Mask GOPer Gets COVID, Predictably Treats It With Horse Pills

Report: Sinema Assures House Dems She Won’t Vote For Reconciliation Bill Until After BIF Is Passed

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) departs from a caucus meeting with Democratic Senators after a procedural vote on the debt limit was postponed at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 06, 2021 ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) departs from a caucus meeting with Democratic Senators after a procedural vote on the debt limit was postponed at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has until October 18 to raise the debt ceiling or risk a default that would have widespread economic consequences. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 14, 2021 3:47 p.m.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reportedly told House Democrats this week that she won’t support Democrats’ sweeping reconciliation package until the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes, according to Reuters.

In an online meeting, Sinema and fellow centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told the group that they will not abide by any deadlines imposed by Democratic leadership to force votes on reconciliation.

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) set Oct. 31 as a deadline to pass both the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package.

Both Manchin and Sinema continue to put up a fight over the reconciliation package’s $3.5 trillion topline. While Manchin has proposed a topline of $1.5 trillion, Sinema has yet to publicly give numbers or indicate what she will and won’t accept in the reconciliation package.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Some Democratic leaders have suggested that a smaller price tag of $2 trillion would get Manchin and Sinema on board with the sweeping legislation; President Biden speculated last week that the topline may end up in the range of $1.9 trillion to $2.3 trillion.

On Tuesday, Pelosi appeared to embrace the idea of shortening the duration of programs within the reconciliation package rather than nixing any of the provisions altogether, despite suggesting that she would focus on “doing fewer things well” in a “Dear Colleague” letter the day before.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have refused to negotiate against themselves until they get a better picture of the centrist senators’ demands.

“The time is now long overdue for Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema to tell us exactly … where do they want to cut?” Sanders told reporters during a press call with congressional progressives on Tuesday.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: