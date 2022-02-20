Sidney Powell Sues Verizon To Block Phone Records From Jan. 6 Committee

Latest
February 20, 2022 3:07 p.m.

Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell is suing Verizon in an effort to block a subpoena by the Jan. 6 Select committee.

In a lawsuit filed last week, Powell’s attorney, Bob Holmes, argued that information requested by the subpoena is protected by attorney-client privilege. Holmes added that the MAGA lawyer shouldn’t have to produce phone records for the committee because she was not part of the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol last year.

“Ms. Powell had no involvement in the events of January 6, yet the DOJ is seeking records that contain attorney client privileges held by numerous clients,” the lawsuit said.

Holmes argued that the Committee lacks “any valid legislative purpose” to seek Powell’s phone information. Holmes wrote that the Committee’s subpoena violates the Telecommunications Act of 1996 by seeking “contents of a communication while in electronic storage” because neither the plaintiff nor the law authorized the disclosure of Powell’s phone records.

Additionally, Holmes argued that the enforcement of the subpoena would deprive Powell of the opportunity to “review the proposed disclosure and assert applicable privileges,” and would cause the MAGA lawyer to suffer irreparable harm.”

Powell is among the key players in former President Trump’s orbit who were subpoenaed by the Committee last month after their fruitless efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Powell was subpoenaed alongside Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn — all of whom pushed the Big Lie of a “stolen” presidential election.

Powell is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation after baselessly claiming that the company was involved with election fraud.

Earlier this month, Powell quietly conceded that “perhaps” there isn’t a “kraken” — the supposed trove of documents that Powell insisted would prove that the election was “stolen” from Trump — that would need to be unleashed after all.

“Millions of Americans believe the central contentions of the complaint to be true, and perhaps they are,” Powell stated in a motion filed earlier this month.

Powell’s admission, which contrasts her declaration in November 2020 that Trump “won this election in a landslide” (he didn’t), came amid her attempts to fend off the sanctions she and other MAGA lawyers were slapped with for pushing a sham lawsuit over the 2020 election in Michigan.

Powell’s lawsuit also comes amid unsuccessful attempts by the former president, who has tried to invoke executive privilege over records, to block the Jan. 6 Select Committee from accessing White House records.

Read the lawsuit filed by Powell’s lawyer below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
