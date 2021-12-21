Latest
56 mins ago ago
Fauci Goes Off On Fox Host Jesse Watters For Telling Young Conservatives To ‘Ambush’ Him
18 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Panel Asks Member Of Congress For Info For The First Time
18 hours ago ago
The Sausage Making: Even Moderates Are Pissed At Manchin

Member Of Congress Involved In Trump’s DOJ Election Scheme Rejects Jan. 6 Panel’s Request

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks at a news conference on the infrastructure bill outside the Capitol Building on August 23, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
|
December 21, 2021 12:27 p.m.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the first member of Congress the House Jan. 6 select committee has reached out to in its investigation of the Capitol insurrection, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he won’t comply with the panel’s information request.

Echoing MAGAland’s attacks, Perry accused the committee of being “illegitimate” and “not duly constituted.”

“I decline this entity’s request,” the Republican tweeted, claiming that “the radical Left” was “desperately seek distraction from their abject failures.”

The committee did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment on Perry’s tweets.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Panel members on Monday sent Perry a letter asking for his Signal communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and information related to a scheme to get Jeffrey Clark installed as acting attorney general, an effort to use the Justice Department to steal the 2020 election for ex-President Donald Trump. Perry, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, had arranged a meeting between Trump and Clark.

Perry had also pushed top DOJ officials to investigate “things going on in Pennsylvania” as Trump was trying to overturn the election results in that state and others Joe Biden had won.

The committee seeks Perry’s communications in connection to that plot, along with his contacts with Trump and others who were involved in planning the events of Jan. 6. The committee had requested the information, but had not subpoenaed it.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: