Member Of Congress Involved In Trump’s DOJ Election Scheme Rejects Jan. 6 Panel’s Request

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the first member of Congress the House Jan. 6 select committee has reached out to in its investigation of the Capitol insurrection, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he won’t comply with the panel’s information request.

Echoing MAGAland’s attacks, Perry accused the committee of being “illegitimate” and “not duly constituted.”

“I decline this entity’s request,” the Republican tweeted, claiming that “the radical Left” was “desperately seek distraction from their abject failures.”

The committee did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment on Perry’s tweets.

Panel members on Monday sent Perry a letter asking for his Signal communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and information related to a scheme to get Jeffrey Clark installed as acting attorney general, an effort to use the Justice Department to steal the 2020 election for ex-President Donald Trump. Perry, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, had arranged a meeting between Trump and Clark.

Perry had also pushed top DOJ officials to investigate “things going on in Pennsylvania” as Trump was trying to overturn the election results in that state and others Joe Biden had won.

The committee seeks Perry’s communications in connection to that plot, along with his contacts with Trump and others who were involved in planning the events of Jan. 6. The committee had requested the information, but had not subpoenaed it.