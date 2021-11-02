Roger Stone Threatens To Run For Florida Guv If DeSantis Doesn’t Do Trumpy Election Audit

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser and confidante to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Portraying himself as the 'dirty trickster of American politics,' Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering, charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
November 2, 2021 9:55 a.m.

Formerly convicted Trump associate Roger Stone is demanding that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launch an “audit” of the state’s 2020 elections. Or Else.

Stone threatened via Telegram on Sunday to tank DeSantis’ reelection bid with a third party gubernatorial campaign if there isn’t an audit of Florida’s election results on the basis of ex-President Donald Trump’s election fraud myth.

“If Gov. Ron DeSantis does not order a full audit of the Florida 2020 vote I may be forced to seek the Libertarian party nomination for governor in 2022,” Stone wrote.

DeSantis — who’s been desperately trying to emulate Trump for the last few years and is widely seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender — is facing pressure from fellow Florida Republicans to run an audit as well, despite the fact that Trump beat Joe Biden in the Sunshine State by more than three points.

It’s a pretty uncomfortable spot for the governor, who heaped praise on his state’s voting system right after the 2020 election.

“The way Florida did it, I think inspires confidence, I think that’s how elections should be run,” he said at the time.

Though that didn’t stop DeSantis from signing Florida Republicans’ voting restrictions into law in May.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
