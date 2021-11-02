Roger Stone Threatens To Run For Florida Guv If DeSantis Doesn’t Do Trumpy Election Audit

Formerly convicted Trump associate Roger Stone is demanding that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launch an “audit” of the state’s 2020 elections. Or Else.

Stone threatened via Telegram on Sunday to tank DeSantis’ reelection bid with a third party gubernatorial campaign if there isn’t an audit of Florida’s election results on the basis of ex-President Donald Trump’s election fraud myth.

“If Gov. Ron DeSantis does not order a full audit of the Florida 2020 vote I may be forced to seek the Libertarian party nomination for governor in 2022,” Stone wrote.

DeSantis — who’s been desperately trying to emulate Trump for the last few years and is widely seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender — is facing pressure from fellow Florida Republicans to run an audit as well, despite the fact that Trump beat Joe Biden in the Sunshine State by more than three points.

It’s a pretty uncomfortable spot for the governor, who heaped praise on his state’s voting system right after the 2020 election.

“The way Florida did it, I think inspires confidence, I think that’s how elections should be run,” he said at the time.

Though that didn’t stop DeSantis from signing Florida Republicans’ voting restrictions into law in May.