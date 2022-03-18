Republicans Lean In To Hawley’s QAnon-Flavored Jackson Attacks

After Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tweeted out a lengthy thread accusing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of leniency in dealing with sex offenders — particularly those who hurt children — other Republicans are following his lead.

As has become routine in the right-wing media ecosystem, Hawley’s incendiary accusations landed him on Fox News during Thursday night primetime.

“I think we just have a basic question to ask,” Hawley said. “Are we gonna get a judge here who’s gonna protect children, or who’s gonna protect child predators?”

“You say that this came both as a judge and a policymaker, meaning her background, and you are concerned that this is a record that will endanger children and you cite other cases,” host Sean Hannity served up. “I mean, how does somebody facing a 10-year sentence for something this serious only get three months in prison?”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

It’s an offshoot of the tried-and-true line of attack those like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) favor — that Jackson’s background proves her to be soft on crime.

McConnell said Thursday from the Senate floor that Jackson’s “service as a criminal defense lawyer and on the U.S. sentencing commission give her special empathy for convicted criminals.”

But Hawley’s spin seems cater-made for the far right of the party and its fever swamp denizens. A through line in many right-wing conspiracy theories, particularly those crafted in the QAnon community, is a connection between believers’ reviled enemies on the left and pedophilia. Pizzagate, perhaps the most well-known attack predicated on QAnon beliefs, involved the belief that prominent Democratic figures were running a child sex ring out of a pizza parlor’s basement.

Republican lawmakers do occasionally distance themselves from QAnon and its fixation on child predators. But they seem to be leaning in to Hawley’s line of attack.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), like Hawley a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who will get the opportunity to publicly question Jackson, amplified the Missouri senator’s accusations.

“The White House’s whataboutist response to Judge Jackson’s very real record in child pornography cases is dismissive, dangerous, and offensive,” he tweeted. “We need real answers.”

The White House Thursday called Hawley’s claims “toxic and weakly-presented misinformation.” Press Secretary Jen Psaki quipped of Hawley at her daily briefing that “I’m not sure that someone who refused to tell people whether he would vote for Roy Moore is an effective messenger.”

Hawley and Lee may not be the only committee members interested in using the attack line as ammunition. Senate Judiciary Republicans are circulating talking points on the topic, according to Politico.

The document claims that Jackson “routinely handed out light sentences but the lightest in all categories reviewed by Judiciary Republicans was in child pornography cases.”

“I’m troubled by it because it’s so outrageous,” Durbin told Politico. “It really tests the committee as to whether we’re going to be respectful in the way we treat this nominee.”