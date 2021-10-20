Report: There’s Yet Another Criminal Investigation Into The Trump Org

Ex-President Donald Trump’s company is reportedly dealing with yet another criminal probe.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the Westchester County District Attorney’s office in New York has issued subpoenas in recent months to Trump National Golf Club Westchester, which is owned by the Trump Organization. The town of Ossinig, which decides how much the golf club must pay in property taxes to local officials, was also reportedly subpoenaed.

It appears as though at least part of the investigation is focused on whether the Trump Organization misled local officials about the resort’s property value to lower its tax bill, according to the Times. However, it’s unclear just how wide the probe is in scope or whether Trump himself is under investigation.

The Times noted that District Attorney Mimi Rocah has not accused anyone of wrongdoing.

News of Rocah’s probe reveals the Trump Organization is entrenched in even more legal woes than were previously known.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has been holding a high-profile criminal investigation into Trump’s business for alleged tax fraud for years, which led to both the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, being criminally charged in July.

Vance’s office alleges that the Trump Organization and Weisselberg ran a 15-year tax evasion scheme in which the company would partially compensate Weisselberg with “perks,” such as luxury cars, to reduce the amount of payroll taxes it would otherwise have to pay. The two parties are set to go on trial next summer.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who is running a civil probe into the Trump Organization, also joined Vance’s criminal investigation earlier this year.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg have denied all allegations, and the executive has apparently resisted prosecutors’ reported efforts to get him to flip on the former president.