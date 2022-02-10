Report: Jan. 6 Panel Finds Holes In Trump’s Official Call Logs On Day Of Insurrection

The House Jan. 6 Committee has run into some gaps as they try to dig into ex-President Donald Trump’s official White House call logs on the day of the Capitol insurrection, according to the New York Times.

The logs, which were part of the tranche of documents provided by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), reportedly didn’t include many of the calls the committee is aware of that took place that day.

However, investigators reportedly haven’t found evidence that the phone records were deliberately scrubbed. The New York Times noted that Trump had a habit of using his and other people’s personal cell phones to make calls.

The reported gaps in the call logs add another hurdle to the committee’s efforts to piece together Trump’s activities before, during, and after the insurrection: The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Trump had failed to turn over certain White House documents to NARA as required and had taken them to his Mar-A-Lago resort instead. It reportedly wasn’t until mid-January when the ex-president transferred 15 boxes of documents to the agency.

Additionally, Trump routinely tore up documents, including ones that had to be preserved by law, forcing his aides to tape some of them back together, according to the Washington Post.

NARA has reportedly asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House documents, and the House Oversight Committee has begun probing the issue as well.

But despite the missing call records, the Jan. 6 committee has reportedly unearthed information on at least one of Trump’s most highly scrutinized calls: A call between him and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). That call reportedly took place on the morning of Jan. 6 and was about 10 minutes long, according to CNN.