Latest
5 hours ago ago
The Sausage Making: Pre-Admission Admissions About The New Climate Reality
9 hours ago ago
Manchin’s Push For Cuts To Child Tax Credit Comes As Big Surprise To Key Boosters
AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 19: Early voting began today across Texas ahead of the presidential primaries taking place on Tuesday, March 4, 2008. (Photo by Ben Sklar/Getty Images)
10 hours ago ago
Exploding Latino Population Excluded From Texas GOP’s New Congressional Maps, Suit Says

READ: Feds Charge Rep. Fortenberry Over Alleged Lies About Foreign Campaign Cash

UNITED STATES - JULY 26: Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks as the House Rules Committee meets to formulate a rule on the H.R.4502 appropriations bill on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, I... UNITED STATES - JULY 26: Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks as the House Rules Committee meets to formulate a rule on the H.R.4502 appropriations bill on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 19, 2021 5:59 p.m.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) on charges of lying to federal agents over foreign contributions to his 2016 campaign.

Prosecutors say that Fortenberry lied to FBI and IRS agents during two 2019 interviews, during which he claimed not to have known that Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury funneled $30,000 into his 2016 campaign.

According to the indictment, Fortenberry called an unnamed person involved in the illegal contribution scheme in March 2018 to ask about holding a fundraiser in Los Angeles. On the call, the person allegedly told Fortenberry that “$30,000 cash” contributed to his 2016 campaign had been illegal foreign contributions, likely from Chagoury.

Unknown to Fortenberry, prosecutors say, the person Fortenberry called had been cooperating with the FBI since September 2016.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The person purportedly added to Fortenberry on the call that the $30,000 “probably did come from Gilbert Chagoury because he was so grateful for your support [for] the cause.” It’s not clear from the charging document what “cause” that was.

FBI and IRS agents came knocking on Fortenberry’s door in March 2019; the congressman allegedly said during that interview that he was unaware of illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 campaign. In a follow-up July 2019 interview with federal agents in D.C., Fortenberry allegedly said that he had not been told on the 2018 call about the illegal cash.

Rather, Fortenberry allegedly told the FBI agents that he had shut down that call after the person made a “concerning comment.”

In fact, prosecutors say, Fortenberry asked the person to host another fundraiser for him after learning that a previous event had led to illegal foreign cash being funneled into his campaign.

Fortenberry only disgorged the $30,000 in contributions after the July 2019 interview, prosecutors say.

The allegations charged in the indictment took place, at the latest, that July. It’s not clear why it took more than two years from that interview to bring charges against Fortenberry.

Fortenberry has trumpeted his coming indictment over the past few weeks. His campaign briefly fundraised off of the FBI investigation, before renouncing it.

On Tuesday, Fortenberry released a YouTube video of himself, his wife, and their dog, taken in what appears to be the back of their car with what may or may not be a cornfield as a backdrop.

“We do this every now and then,” he says on the tape, referring to the drive.

“About five and half years ago, a person from overseas illegally moved money into my campaign,” he says, adding that he was not aware of it and that the person and those who helped him were “caught and punished.”

Then, Fortenberry adds, “FBI agents from California” appeared at his home. Fortenberry said he spoke to them without a lawyer.

Now, they’re charging him with a crime, he says.

“We’re shocked, we’re stunned,” he says. “We will fight these charges — I did not lie to them, I told them what I knew.”

Read the indictment here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: