Latest
3 hours ago ago
Manchin To Support Jackson, All But Ensuring Her Confirmation
3 hours ago ago
Cawthorn Awkwardly Admits To Voting Against BIF During Photo-Op Bragging About BIF Funds
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
18 hours ago ago
Ginni Thomas Repeatedly Urged Meadows To Push Big Lie Efforts After 2020 Election
20 hours ago ago
Threatened GOP Boycott Over Pre-Sentencing Reports Collapses After Some Members Show Reluctance

Putin Laments ‘Cancellation’ Of Russian Federation With J.K. Rowling Comparison

The culture wars make their way to the fourth Rome.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 18: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a concert marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, on March 18, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Thousands people gathered at ... MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 18: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a concert marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, on March 18, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Thousands people gathered at Luznkiki Stadium to support President Putin, the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine. (Photo by Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 25, 2022 1:20 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indulged in a bit of American culture war fantasia on Friday, accusing the West once again of trying to “cancel” Russia while comparing his state’s plight to that of J.K. Rowling.

“Not long ago, children’s author J.K. Rowling was cancelled for not pleasing supporters of so-called gender freedoms,” Putin said. “Today, they’re trying to cancel an entire, thousand-year old country, our people.”

Rowling’s Harry Potter series is extremely popular in Russia, as are, apparently, concerns about cancel culture.

Putin’s statements come after the West cut Russia — and Putin, personally — off from large parts of the global financial system in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s advance has frozen over the past few weeks, with Russian forces making limited advances across large parts of Ukraine.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

It’s not a pretty picture for Vladimir, and he’s doubling down on the siege mentality in which he’s placed his country. In this case, the vernacular of American conservatives has helped him.

“This didn’t start yesterday,” Putin remarked. “In Hollywood, for example, time and time again, films have come out in which the only victor over Nazism was the U.S.A. In this, the decisive contribution of the Red Army was simply taken and cancelled.”

He added that “cancel culture has turned into the cancellation of a culture.”

“They’re exterminating Chaikovsky and Rakhmaninoff from concert posters, banning Russian authors and books,” he said, before comparing disgust with his government’s actions in Ukraine to the book-burning campaigns of the Third Reich.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died since the war began.

Rowling herself replied to Putin on Friday.

“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” Rowling said in a tweet.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: